Warner Robins man charged in road rage incident, and other crime news

Here is a roundup of crime in the area over the past week:

William Thorpe of Warner Robins was arrested Aug. 5 in Lake City, Florida following a road rage incident.

A Warner Robins man was charged with aggravated assault after he allegedly pointed a gun at another driver during a road rage incident.

William Terrance Thorpe, 27, was arrested following the Aug. 5 incident in Lake City, Florida.

According to a Florida Highway Patrol report, three victims identified Thorpe as the person who pointed a gun at them while traveling on Interstate 75.

Warner Robins Subway robbed at gunpoint

A Subway restaurant in Warner Robins was robbed at gunpoint Saturday night.

The incident happened at about 9:17 p.m. at the Subway at 600 Watson Boulevard, according to a Warner Robins Police Department release.

A man with a handgun entered the store and demanded money from the two employees.

The suspect was described as a tall black male wearing a mask, dark hooded sweatshirt and dark pants. He fled on foot toward Hazel Drive.

Anyone with information on the incident may contact Detective Scott Nix at 478-302-5380 or Macon Regional Crimestoppers at 1-877-68CRIME.

Dwight Donald Davis, left, was arrested Aug. 5 after he allegedly broke into a woman’s home, ransacked it and fell asleep in her bed. Keyonte Vantrell Walker, right, was arrested Aug. 2 after he allegedly stole lawn care equipment off a truck. Bibb County Sheriff's Office

65-year-old man charged with burglary

A 65-year-old man was charged with burglary after a homeowner found him asleep in her bed, according to a Bibb County Sheriff’s Office report.

Deputies were called to Willingham Court on Aug. 5 shortly before 9 a.m. The homeowner returned home to find an unknown man had broken into her house and was asleep in the master bedroom. The house had been ransacked.

Dwight Donald Davis of Macon was arrested. After he was placed in the patrol car he began kicking the door, trying to get out, a sheriff’s office release stated.

He was charged with burglary, interference with government property and obstruction of an officer.

As of Sunday he remained in jail and no bond had been set.

Man charged with stealing lawn care equipment off truck

A Macon man was arrested after he allegedly stole lawn care equipment off a truck.

Bibb County sheriff’s deputies were called to a location on Rocky Creek Road at about noon on Aug. 2. They were told a man driving a white Volkswagen Beetle took two backpack blowers off a Creative Cutting Lawn Care truck, according to a sheriff’s office release.

The suspect fled after being confronted by a witness.

At about 5 p.m. deputies spotted a vehicle fitting the description at the McDonald’s on Rocky Creek Road. Keyonte Vantrell Walker, 28, of Macon, was arrested and charged with two counts of entering an auto.

According to the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office, the man shown in this surveillance photo and another man broke into AP’s Hidden Hideaway on July 28.

Suspects sought in restaurant break-in

The Bibb County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in identifying suspects who broke into a restaurant and bar.

Video surveillance captured two men cutting a hole in the roof of AP’s Hidden Hideaway on Broadway on July 28.

The suspects entered through the hole but did not take anything. They were described as two white mailes, one with his face covered and wearing a jumpsuit. The other was wearing an Atlanta Braves hat and a partial mask covering part of his face.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office at 478-751-7500, or Macon Regional Crimestoppers at 1-877-68CRIME.