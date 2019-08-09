Man killed on the job at Middle Georgia peach farm. ‘We’re all just still in shock.’

How to file a workplace complaint with OSHA The Occupational Safety and Health Administration protects your right to a safe and healthy workplace. Learn how you can file a complaint if you believe your workplace is dangerous. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK The Occupational Safety and Health Administration protects your right to a safe and healthy workplace. Learn how you can file a complaint if you believe your workplace is dangerous.

A man was killed in a work accident at Pearson Farm earlier this week.

Francisco “Pancho” Rodriguez was hit in the head by a pallet on a forklift at the peach farm off U.S. 341 Monday, Crawford County Coroner Sheldon Mattox said.

The 56-year-old was pronounced dead just before 1 p.m. Monday at the Medical Center of Peach County.

“He was doing normal parts of his job,” Mattox said. “OSHA is doing an investigation and everything else.”

Reached by phone Friday, a spokeswoman for the peach farm said she was not at liberty to make and comments about Monday’s fatality.

“We’re all just still in shock,” she said.

Rodriguez was born in Estacion Ramirez, Mexico, and had worked at Pearson Farm for more than a decade, according to his obituary.

A funeral mass is set for 2 p.m. Saturday at St. Juliana Catholic Church on Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard in Fort Valley.