Man found shot in stomach in Milledgeville. A homicide investigation is underway.
A 26-year-old man was found shot in Milledgeville early Friday.
He was found semi-conscious on the ground by Milledgeville police and emergency responders summoned by a 911 call of a gunshot victim in the 1900 block of Karen Circle, according to a police news release.
The victim was identified as Wydeldric Denson, said Baldwin County Deputy Coroner Ken Garland.
Denson was rushed to Navicient Health Baldwin hospital where he later died, the release said.
Denson was pronounced dead at 4:43 a.m. He’d been shot in the stomach, Garland said.
An autopsy is pending at a Georgia Bureau of Investigations crime lab.
“At this time we do not have a suspect, and if there is anybody with information we are asking that they contact us,” Milledgeville police Maj. Mike Hudson said in the release.
The release characterized the shooting as a homicide.
Tips about the shooting may be made to the Milledgeville police Tip Line at 478-414-4413.
