One dead in single-vehicle crash in south Bibb

A single-vehicle crash in south Bibb County claimed the life of the driver Thursday afternoon.

The victim’s identity was being withheld pending notification of family.

The driver lost control of the car while traveling south in the far right lane of Hawkinsville Road, which resulted in the car veering into the left lane and flipping over about 4:26 p.m. just north of the Houston Road exit ramp, a Bibb County Sheriff’s Office news release said.

No one else was in the vehicle.

Anyone with information about the crash is urged to contact sheriff’s fatality traffic investigators at 478-751-7500.