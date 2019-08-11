Ocmulgee River rafters clean while floating

Ocmulgee rafters clean river at Amerson Park Rafters on the Ocmulgee River on Sunday picked up trash as they floated down the waterway in Amerson River Park. It's part of a semi-annual event put on by Float Daze, and organization of river enthusiasts. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Rafters on the Ocmulgee River on Sunday picked up trash as they floated down the waterway in Amerson River Park. It's part of a semi-annual event put on by Float Daze, and organization of river enthusiasts.

Many people out for a leisurely float down the Ocmulgee River on Sunday also got a little work done.

Rafters and tubers collected garbage as they slowly eased through Amerson River Park. It was part of the semi-annual river cleanup in which river users pick up trash along the way. It’s organized by Float Daze, a community of river enthusiasts.

Robert Jackson, president of Float Daze and operator of $10 River Tubing at Amerson, expected hundreds of pounds of garbage would be collected. He said in past cleanups they have removed everything from a refrigerator to pop-top soda cans.

“I don’t know when they stopped making those but when you get one of those you know you are doing something because you are removing some that has been their for years,” Jackson said.

He said more than 200 people were expected to participate. He said more people are discovering the park and the access it allows to the river.

“In the coming years this is only going to get bigger,” he said. “Amerson River Park is going to get the use that it deserves in this town. This is the number one park in our city.”

Roger Craven was heading out with his family Sunday. He said he always picks up trash along the way. He thinks most of the trash washes down from the woods, and is not thrown out by rafters.

“The people we’ve seen out here, they try to keep it pretty clean,” he said.