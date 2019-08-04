Surveillance video captures teens breaking into Family Dollar, and other crime news

Surveillance video shows teens breaking into Family Dollar Surveillance video showed several youths breaking into the Family Dollar on Pio Nono Avenue in Macon, Georgia on July 25. Two juveniles have been charged and the investigation is ongoing. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Surveillance video showed several youths breaking into the Family Dollar on Pio Nono Avenue in Macon, Georgia on July 25. Two juveniles have been charged and the investigation is ongoing.

Here is a roundup of crime news from the past week:

Youths charged, more sought in Family Dollar heist

Two youths were arrested and more are being sought after a surveillance video captured several people breaking into a Family Dollar in Macon.

The incident happened at 1:48 a.m. on July 25 at the store located at 2123 Pio Nono Avenue, according to a Bibb County Sheriff’s Office release. The youths broke thought the front door. They took food, clothing and electronic items, some of which were recovered in front of the store.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Telegraph content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

On July 30 the sheriff’s office announced that a 12-year-old and a 13-year-old were charged with commercial burglary in connection with the incident. The 13-year-old was charged in a break-in earlier the same night at Academy Sports on Eisenhower Parkway. Two people entered the store by breaking through the front door and took four rifles.

Anyone with information is urged to the sheriff’s office at 478-751-7500 or Macon Regional Crimestoppers at 1-877-68CRIME.

Man stabbed in fight at Flash Foods

One man was stabbed July 30 during a fight at the Flash Foods on Gray Highway and another man was arrested.

Bibb County deputies were called to the scene at about 3:47 p.m. and found a man cut, according to a sheriff’s office release.

The two allegedly were fighting inside a vehicle and one of them tried to flee, but the other grabbed him and stabbed him with “a sharp object,” the release stated.

Taboris Daniels, 28, received several puncture wounds to the back of the head area. He was treated at a hospital and released.

William Lonnie Kyle Alexander Taylor, 22, was charged with aggravated assault. He is being held without bond due to a probation violation, the release stated.

Man robs Warner Robins Huddle House at gunpoint

Warner Robins police are seeking an armed man who held up a Huddle House on Friday.

At approximately 4:39 a.m. a man brandishing a handgun entered the Huddle House at 2075 Watson Boulevard, according to a police department release. He demanded to be given money from the register. After receiving an undisclosed amount, he fled on foot toward Austin Pointe Apartments. A dog track was attempted to no success.

The gunman was described at a black male, about 6 feet 2 inches tall, wearing black pants, a dark colored hooded shirt and a baseball-style cap.

Detective Trent VanLannen is investigating the crime. Anyone with information can call him at 478-302-5380 or Macon Regional Crimestoppers at 1-877-68CRIME.

Warner Robins police say the man shown in this surveillance video robbed the Zaxby’s at the Ga. 247 exit of Interstate 75 on July 29.

Man robs Zaxby’s after knocking on back door

A gunman robbed a Warner Robins Zaxby’s after he rang the back doorbell and an employee opened it.

The incident happened at about 8:49 a.m. July 29 at the Zaxby’s at the Ga. 247 Connecter exit off Interstate 75, according to a police department release. He forced his way in by brandishing a handgun, was given the deposit and fled the scene.

He was described as a clean-shaven, light-skinned black male driving a silver or gray car.

Anyone with information can call Detective Justin Clark at 478-302-5380 or Macon Regional Crimestoppers at 1-877-68CRIME.

A man who robbed a Zaxby’s in Warner Robins on July 29 fled in this vehicle, according to police.

Ingleside store robbed at gunpoint

Bibb County sheriff’s investigators are seeking two men who robbed a Ingleside Avenue convenience store on Saturday.

The robbery happened at about 11:21 p.m. at USA Grocery #3 at 2353 Ingleside Avenue, according to a sheriff’s office release.

Two men, one brandishing a handgun, entered the store and demanded money from the clerk. The received an undisclosed amount and fled on foot, running toward Rogers Avenue. Both had black colored, hooded sweat shirts to conceal their identities, the release stated.

Anyone with information is asked to call the sheriff’s office at 478-751-7500 or Macon Regional Crimestoppers at 1-877-68CRIME.

Officer impersonation phone scam alert

The Bibb County Sheriff’s Office is warning citizens of an officer-impersonation phone scam.

Citizens have gotten calls from someone falsely claiming to be from the sheriff’s office, according to a release. The caller demands that a fine be paid for a warrant, ticket or other court matters. The citizen is often asked to buy some type of payment card or to use other financial tools to pay the supposed fine. The citizen is then asked to provide the card number of financial information.

Any call like this is a scam.

“Sheriff’s deputies, police officers or court officers will never phone any citizen asking for payment of any kind,” the release stated.

The sheriff’s office also recommends that citizens never provide personal or financial information to any caller or unsolicited contact.

Anyone who has received a suspicious call can report it to the sheriff’s office by calling 478-751-7500.

If in doubt, people can also directly call the agency the caller claims to represent to verify the information. More information on scams is available by calling the sheriff’s office Outreach Section at 478-803-2710.