Veteran’s coast-to-coast trek to combat suicide brings him right through Middle Georgia

Jimmy Novak, an Iraq veteran, said he struggled with suicidal thoughts while he served, but didn’t seek help because he worried it would hurt his career. Finally, toward the end of his 21 years in uniform, he did get help.

Now he’s on a coast-to-coast hike to combat veteran suicide. His journey brought him through Middle Georgia this week.

“I realized most of the things I was afraid of were not real-world concerns,” he said. “Now that I’ve been through the process, I just want to inspire others to seek help early because it really has made a tremendous amount of difference talking to somebody about it.”

On Wednesday, pushing a jogging baby stroller loaded with his gear, he trekked down U.S. 41 between Forsyth and Macon. After staying at a hotel overnight, he planned to head toward Dublin along U.S. 80, and eventually get to Savannah and the Atlantic Ocean.

But his journey will not end there. He will continue on to Orlando, Florida, where he plans to connect with his family and celebrate his 43rd birthday at Disney World on Aug. 22.

Novak lives in DuPont, Washington and on March 22 began a coast-to-coast hike to reflect on his career, his struggles and to raise awareness about suicide, both for veterans and civilians.

He backward planned the 3,122 mile journey to average 22 miles a day, reflecting a 2012 statistic that on average 22 veterans commit suicide each day. He said some data shows that a little lower now but others suggest it’s higher.

He planned for the journey to cost $30,000, but he has received enough help along the way that it offset total costs. People follow him online and he usually finds a place to stay, though sometimes he camps or gets a hotel room.

He stayed in a hotel in Macon on Wednesday, after walking 32 miles, that was paid for by the local Combat Veterans Motorcycle Association. Members picked him up and took him to the hotel, then brought him back to continue his journey. He has also gotten help from the American Legion and others.

He has worn out five pairs of shoes and three strollers.

Asked what he most wanted people to know, he said “I want people to know that it’s OK to reach out and get help,” he said. “That post traumatic stress is treatable, and that suicidal thoughts are temporary and you can recover from both with proper treatment.”

Anyone with suicidal thoughts can call Coliseum Medical Center’s Lifeline around the clock. The number is 478-741-1355 and people are there who can help and connect callers to local resources for further help. For those calling from out of town, the toll-free number is 1-800-542-4221.

People can also call the National Suicide Prevention Hotline at 1-800-273-TALK (8255).