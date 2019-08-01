He has been missing since July 6. His family came to East Dublin looking for answers.

How to report a missing person Here are a few tips on how to file a report if a loved one or friend has gone missing. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Here are a few tips on how to file a report if a loved one or friend has gone missing.

Family members of a man missing since July 6 are in East Dublin trying to find answers.

Brian Samples’ last known location was the Red Carpet Inn in East Dublin, said his sister, Lori Duncan. She lives in Columbia, South Carolina, but she and other family members from around Georgia and elsewhere have come to the area to look for him.

She said he struggled with alcoholism and had prior troubles with the law, but he had been working hard to get better. She said he is from Buford but was living at a rehabilitation facility in Dodge County. He recently relapsed and left the facility.

“He had fought his addiction really hard the last several years and made a lot of personal progress,” she said.

The last known contact with him was a cell phone call to a friend on July 6. Duncan said Samples indicated that he thought he was in danger, but she declined to elaborate so as not to interfere with the police investigation.

But she said his cell phone hasn’t pinged since then, and there has been no further sign of him. Family members have tracked down tips of possible sightings but none of them have panned out.

He never checked out of the hotel and his car and other belongings were left behind.

Phone calls to the East Dublin Police Department seeking information on the case were not returned.

Duncan said her brother has always kept in regular touch with her and other family members, even when he has been in trouble. She did not believe he would just disappear and not tell anyone, but she said she is not giving up hope he is still alive.

“As long as we don’t have evidence to suggest otherwise, I’m going to keep looking for my brother,” she said.

Samples, 43, is 6 feet 2 inches tall, weighs about 225 pounds and has a large tattoo on his back, as well as tattoos on his arms. The one on his back shows a depiction of Jesus and the verse Psalms 86:13, “For great is thou mercy toward me and thou hast delivered my soul from the lowest hell.”

Duncan said he is a talented singer and guitarist. He works as a carpenter, specializing in restoring old homes. He has three children and a grandchild. The family has started a Facebook page with regular updates on the search.

Duncan asked that anyone with information on the case call the East Dublin Police Department at 478-272-6883.