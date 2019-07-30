How much did the Trump administration pay Georgia farms to make up for the trade war?

See which industries will feel the most pain from a China-U.S. trade war If America and China got tit for tat in a trade war, these are the industries that could be hardest hit. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK If America and China got tit for tat in a trade war, these are the industries that could be hardest hit.

The federal government has paid Georgia farms $62 million under a special program meant to help them survive the Trump administration’s trade war.

Countries like China and Mexico retaliated against the administration’s tariffs by placing their own tariffs on U.S. agricultural exports.

As a result, Georgia farmers faced financial uncertainly, according to Georgia Public Broadcasting.

Several types of farms in the state could have been affected by the tariffs, according to the AJC, including:

Cotton farms

Peanut farms

Soybean farms

Pecan farms

Search our online database to see how much money farmers in your county got in trade-war tariff subsidies.

(Tip: To see all payments, leave the search fields empty and just hit the “Search” button.)

The Idaho Statesman contributed to this report.