Local
How much did the Trump administration pay Georgia farms to make up for the trade war?
See which industries will feel the most pain from a China-U.S. trade war
The federal government has paid Georgia farms $62 million under a special program meant to help them survive the Trump administration’s trade war.
Countries like China and Mexico retaliated against the administration’s tariffs by placing their own tariffs on U.S. agricultural exports.
As a result, Georgia farmers faced financial uncertainly, according to Georgia Public Broadcasting.
Several types of farms in the state could have been affected by the tariffs, according to the AJC, including:
- Cotton farms
- Peanut farms
- Soybean farms
- Pecan farms
Search our online database to see how much money farmers in your county got in trade-war tariff subsidies.
(Tip: To see all payments, leave the search fields empty and just hit the “Search” button.)
The Idaho Statesman contributed to this report.
Comments