Macon man wanted by law after social media post, and other crime news

Here is a roundup of crime news from the past week:

Social media post prompts criminal charge

A Macon man is wanted on gang charges after a social media post showed him teaching children to attack rival gang members, according to investigators.

Tyree Percadon Welch, 22, is wanted for criminal street gang activities, a Bibb County Sheriff’s Office release stated.

“In a video that was found on social media, you can see Welch teaching and instructing two minor children on how to fight and describing which rival street gangs members to shoot and attack,” the release stated.

In unrelated cases, he is also wanted for terroristic threats, criminal damage to property, theft by taking and violation of probation.

Welch may be in the west Macon and Bloomfield area. He is 5 feet, 8 inches tall, about 150 pounds with a light brown complexion.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call the sheriff’s office at 478-751 -7500 or the Macon Regional Crimestoppers at 1-877-68CRIME.

Perry police find large amount of drugs at residence

Perry police found a large amount of illegal drugs at a home following a tip, according to a release.

Dewayne Pinkney, 45, is facing multiple charges. The search was conducted Tuesday at 103 Lynn Wright Drive. Officers found 3,721 Oxycodon pills, 1,637 Xanax pills, 4 ounces of cocaine, 37 grams of marijuana and six grams of methamphetamine, and $30,480 cash, the release stated.

He is being held in the Houston County jail on charges of possession with intent to distribute Schedule II, possession with intent Schedule IV, trafficking cocaine, possession of methamphetamine, possession of marijuana with intent to distribute and possession of a firearm during commission of a crime.

Robber shoots out door of Family Dollar

Workers at a Family Dollar in Macon had just locked up for the night Friday when a man shot out the front door.

The gunman then entered the store and took an undisclosed amount of money before fleeing on foot, according to a Bibb County Sheriff’s Office release.

The gunman was described as a black male, over 6 feet tall with a slender build and dressed in all black, with his face covered.

Anyone with information in reference is asked to call the sheriff’s office at 478-751 -7500, or Macon Regional Crimestoppers at 1-877-68CRIME.

Woman charged with shooting boyfriend

A Macon woman is in jail after she allegedly shot her boyfriend during an argument while two children were in the home.

Kierra Sharday Howard, 29, is charged with aggravated assault family violence, according to a Bibb County Sheriff’s Office release.

A report of a domestic dispute led deputies to a residence at 4662 South Stratford Oaks Drive at about 4 a.m. Saturday. Deputies found Antonio Bernard Harris, 38, had been shot multiple times, and Howard told the deputies she shot him, the release stated.

Two children were asleep in another room at the time of the shooting.

Harris is in stable condition at the Medical Center, Navicent Health. Howard was taken to the sheriff’s office for questioning and was later charged. She is being held without bond. The two children were turned over to family members.

Seven dogs recovered from alleged dog fighting operation

Seven dogs were removed from an alleged dog fighting operation in Macon on Thursday and a suspect was charged.

Deputies executed a search warrant at a residence in the 4500 block of Brookhaven Road, according to a Bibb County Sheriff’s Office release.

They found a Ruger rifle, a pistol, marijuana, a large amount of money and evidence of dog fighting, the release stated. Animal control officers removed the dogs.

Jonriquez Jermaine Grayer, 22, was charged with seven counts of prohibited dog fighting and related conduct, possession of marijuana with intent to distribute and possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony. He is being held without bond.

Shooting victim not talking

A woman was shot July 22 but she isn’t cooperating with investigators, according to a Bibb County Sheriff’s Office release.

Tracy Melinda Goolsby, 45, of Macon, was walking on Cynthia Weir Place at about 5 p.m. when she was shot, according to the release.

She was taken to the Medical Center, Navicent Health and was in stable condition. There is no information on a suspect.

Anyone with information is urged to contact the sheriff’s office at 478-751 -7500, or Macon Regional Crimestoppers at 1-877-68CRIME.

Man with a knife robs Taco Bell

A man wielding a knife robbed the Taco Bell on Bloomfield Road in Macon on July 22.

The man entered the store at about 10:30 p.m. and demanded money, according to a sheriff’s office release.

After getting an undisclosed amount, he fled in an unknown vehicle.

Anyone with information is asked to call the sheriff’s office at 478-751 -7500, or Macon Regional Crimestoppers at 1-877-68CRIME.

Men charged with passing counterfeit bills at Macon restaurant

Two men were charged with forgery after allegedly passing counterfeit bills at Macon Crab House on July 22.

The men paid a $116 bill with two $100 bills, according to a Bibb County Sheriff’s Office release. A restaurant employee determined the bills to be fake. One of the suspects left a small bag behind and deputies arrested them when they returned for the bag, the release stated.

Deputies located a total of eight alleged counterfeit bills that the suspects had used or had in their possession. They also found a small amount of heroin in the bag that had been left behind, the release stated.

William Franklin Gilbert, 41, and Nicholas Andrew Parker, 33, both of Zephyrhills, Florida were arrested. Gilbert was charged with one count of forgery in the first degree and one count of possession of a Schedule 1 controlled substance. He is being held on $2,950 bond.

Parker was charged with three counts of forgery in the first degree and one count of possession of schedule I controlled substance. He is being held on $11,400.00 bond.

Anyone with information about this incident is urged to contact the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office at 478-751-7500 or Macon Regional Crime Stoppers at 1-877-68CRIME.

Cook Out robbery suspect caught in Florida

A man wanted for allegedly robbing a Cook Out restaurant in Macon was booked into the Bibb County jail on Thursday, according to a sheriff’s office release.

Jared Al Farley, 22, is charged with armed robbery in a June 15 incident at the restaurant on 2001 Bookhaven Road. Farley was captured July 15 by the U.S. Marshals Service at a family member’s house in Lehigh Acres, Florida. He was held there until his extradition was cleared. He is being held without bond.









