Community leaders, students and teachers from Middle Georgia win national awards

Chris Floore, Assistant to the County Manager for Public Affairs, Macon-Bibb County, carries ceremonial ground breaking shovels before the Second Street Corridor ground breaking event begins. The second phase of the project began Tuesday and will include about a mile of road. wmarshall@macon.com

The wonderful place of Middle Georgia exists because of the people in the community that commit their time and effort to make it a great place to live.

Often, these community leaders, students and organizations receive awards for their efforts in being the best they can be and making Middle Georgia a better place.

Here is a list of people in Middle Georgia who have recently received awards.

Ragan and PR Daily’s Achieving Communications Excellence Awards

Chris Floore, assistant to the county manager for public affairs for Macon-Bibb County, received a Ragan and PR Daily’s Achieving Communications Excellence Award in the Government Communications or Public Affairs Professional category, according to a news release.

“It feels great to have the recognition from a national organization for what the public affairs team does,” Floore said. “I want to point out that the award you’re asking about is for me, but whatever was in the application for that, whatever they’re recognizing me for is only because I have my team.”

Floore was recognized for his creativity and impact in effectively communicating with the community, according to the release.

“The Macon-Bibb consolidated government is an active and successful player in improving the entire community, and because of Chris’ engaging communication efforts and leadership, people have a much better understanding of that,” said County Manager Keith Moffett in the release. “Our Public Affairs program informs the community, and it helps solve issues in our neighborhoods.”

Supervisor of the Year

Richard Bullock, streets supervisor for Macon-Bibb County’s Public Works Department, was named Supervisor of the Year by the American Public Works Association’s Georgia Chapter, according to a news release.

“Richard (is) a great asset to our department and community. He’s very dependable and knowledgeable in our field, meaning the projects he leads are precise and are held to a higher standard,” said Public Works Director Marvin Land in the release. “It’s an honor and pleasure to have someone with his work ethic in our department and who has given so much to making our community a better place to live through his work and leadership.”

SeeClickFix Rankings

For the second quarter, Macon-Bibb County ranked second in SeeClickFix’s ranking in the Most Engaged and Most Responsive categories, according to a news release.

“People have better, easier access to the services our departments provide because it’s what they deserve, and it helps our departments get to the most pressing issues,” said Floore in the release. “All the credit for this recognition goes to our Customer Service division, the great people helping log and close requests, and, most especially to the employees and crews that are fulfilling the requests and resolving the issues.”

Southern Regional Education Board’s Readiness Awards

Steven Malcom, a teacher at Howard High School, won the Outstanding Math Ready Teacher from the Southern Regional Education Board’s Readiness awards, according to SREB’s website.

SREB’s Readiness awards recognize teachers who help underprepared students succeed in high school and postsecondary education, according to the website.

National Leadership Conference STAR Event

Rutland High School rising senior Paige Riser took home the gold medal from the National Leadership Conference for the high school’s chapter of Family, Career and Community Leaders of America, according to a news release.

Riser competed in the Students Taking Action with Recognition Event category called Career Investigation, and won first in the southern region and second in the nation with a score of 97.66%, according to the release.

More than 4,700 FCCLA members competed in STAR Events at the National Leadership Conference, according to the release.