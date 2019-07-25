Dublin YKK plant expected to reopen for 3rd shift after shooting leaves 1 hospitalized

If you witness a crime, here’s what to do Witnessing a crime and reporting it can be just as frightening as being the victim of a crime. Here’s what you should do if you witness illegal activity. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Witnessing a crime and reporting it can be just as frightening as being the victim of a crime. Here’s what you should do if you witness illegal activity.

A shooting at a YKK manufacturing plant in Dublin late Wednesday left one person hospitalized, another jailed and temporarily closed the plant.

Two co-workers got into an argument and one pulled out a gun and shot the other, said Dublin Police Chief Tim Chatman.

Philip Brantley, 22, was arrested on scene and charged with aggravated assault, Chatman said. Chatman declined to release the name of the employee who was shot or elaborate on the circumstances of the shooting.

The wounded employee was taken to the Medical Center, Navicient Health, where he is recovering and listed in stable condition, said Jessica Cork, vice president for public relations and communications for YKK Corporation of America.

The victim has been employed at the plant since April 2018, Cork said. The accused shooter is a temporary employee.

The shooting happened during the second-shift at the plant which operates 24 hours a day five days of the week Monday through Friday. The plant is expected to reopen for the 3rd shift about 11 p.m. Thursday, Cork said. 1st and 2nd shifts will return to regular schedules Friday.

“Of course, we’re just really concerned for the safety of all the employees and making sure we can get everybody back to work as soon possible but making sure that it’s a safe environment before we do that,” Cork said.

YKK has a policy in place that weapons are not allowed on site, Cork said.

Cork was asked whether any new protocols would be put in place to ensure an employee does not have a weapon on site.

“We haven’t discussed that yet,” Cork said. “I’m sure that is going to be a topic of discussion for our management team in the days going forward.

Cork said she could not comment on the shooting itself, citing the police investigation.

The plant at 1229 U. S. 441 manufactures aluminum fenestration systems for storefronts and employees 428 people.

YKK also operates plants in Macon.