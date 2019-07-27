‘This just feels like a God-gift,’ grandmother says of school supply giveaway in Macon

Deandra Merriweather, 5, Delondra Merriweather, 7, and Sanyia Thomas, 8, are all smiles with their grandmother Sandra Napier as they get a stamp showing they’ve picked up free school suppplies and backpacks donated by the Amazon Fulfillment Center expected to open this summer in south Bibb County. The Back 2 School Bash was held at the King-Danforth Boys and Girls Club. bpurser@macon.com

Alzrea Williams was all smiles Saturday after she and her 5-year-old granddaughter, Royal, were given free school supplies and food at a Back 2 School Bash at the King-Danforth Boys and Girls Club.

“This just feels like a God-gift,” said Williams from under the shade of a large white and blue umbrella as she pushed a grocery cart loaded with food.

The school supplies will help her granddaughter get off to a good start for the school year, while the food helps stretch her limited means, she said. Her granddaughter lives with her.

Shaunatori Gibson, 28, a single mom with three girls, was also happy to receive a scholarship Saturday for her 6-year-old to attend at no cost the King-Danforth Boys and Girls Club held at the girl’s school.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Telegraph content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

“It helps me a lot,” said Gibson, a restaurant cashier, who noted that childcare is expensive.

Her children, who range in age from 11 to 3, also benefited from the school supplies, groceries and other resources given away at the Back 2 School Bash hosted by the Boys and Girls Clubs of Central Georgia and the United Way of Central Georgia.

The Amazon Fulfillment Center, which is expected to open this summer in south Bibb County, donated more than $10,000 in school supplies and drawstring backpacks to support over a 1,000 students that are part of the King-Danforth Boys and Girls Club of Central Georgia.

Corey Landry, the center’s general manager, said Amazon is committed to giving back to its community and supports equal educational opportunities for all children.

Landry himself knows what it’s like to be in need. His mom was a single-parent in his early childhood and Landry said he believes he would not be who he is today if it were not for the help his family received.

He desires to do the same for others.

“I think this is a wonderful thing,” said Sandra Napier, who brought three granddaughters, ages 5, 7 and 8, to pick up the free school supplies and backpacks. “It helps the less fortunate know that people do care about their education and giving back to the community.”

The Middle Georgia Community Food Bank gave out food for about 400 families, or about 1,000 individuals, that’s likely to last about a week and a half, said David Griffin, president and CEO of the food bank.

Additionally, early childhood resources were given away by the United Way of Central Georgia’s First Steps program and free resources for adolescents were handed out by Macon Periods Easier.