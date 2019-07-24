Local
Tubman Museum executive director leaving position, report says
Mama Louise receives the Tubman Act of Courage award
Tubman Museum Executive Director Andy Ambrose is leaving his position, according to a report from 13 WMAZ.
At this time, Ambrose does not have immediate plans for the future, he told WMAZ. His last day is August 2.
Ambrose cited the museum’s new location, Fifth and Cherry Street, and his relationship with the Georgia Sports Hall of Fame as two big successes during his time as director, according to WMAZ.
Prior to his time at the Tubman, Ambrose worked for 14 years at the Atlanta History Center, according to the Tubman Museum website. He also has over 20 years of museum, academic, public history, research and teaching experience.
Telegraph reporters are working to find out more. This story will be updated as additional information becomes available.
