Do you have a sweet tooth? Try these 11 bakeries in Middle Georgia

Pecan pie, pound cake and peach cobbler are common place in the households of Georgia grandmas, but sometimes there isn’t enough time in the day to make those sweet treats.

Luckily, Middle Georgia is home to many bakeries that can help soothe sweet tooth cravings with minimal effort.

Here is a list of some of Middle Georgia’s bakeries that you should try out for your sugary needs.

If you know of a bakery that didn’t make the list, email Jenna Eason at jeason@macon.com.

The Macon Baking Company

The Macon Baking Company has all kinds of pastries, cookies and cupcakes with enough varieties for everyone to pick a favorite, according to its Facebook page.

Address: 4524 Forsyth Road, Macon

Hours: 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday-Friday

Tommy’s Bakery & Cafe

Tommy’s Bakery & Cafe in Macon serves breakfast and lunch in addition to creating delicious pastries, donuts and other desserts, according to its website. The bakery’s most popular donut is the Macon Bacon, a maple glazed donut with toasted bacon and brown sugar.

Address: 5580 Thomaston Road, Macon

Hours: 6:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. Monday-Saturday, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sunday

The Casserole Shop and Bakery

The Casserole Shop and Bakery has “high quality comfort food and desserts,” according to its website. Their most popular item is their Petit Fours, which are almond flavored cakes.

Address: 4420 Forsyth Road, Macon

Hours: 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. Tuesday-Friday, 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday

Bonnie’s Cookies

Bonnie’s Cookies offers, well, cookies. The cookies are made fresh every day, and any cookies that are left over are donated to the Middle Georgia Community Food Bank, according to its website. Bonnie’s turtle cookies (with caramel, pecans and chocolate chips) and red velvet cookies are their most popular items.

Address: 2922 Watson Boulevard, Warner Robins

Hours: 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. Monday-Saturday, 12 p.m. to 6 p.m. Sunday

Amanda’s Cakery

Amanda’s Cakery specializes in making cakes for special occasions such as weddings, according to its website.

Contact Amanda’s Cakery to make an appointment at (478) 738-9504 or amandascakeryga@gmail.com.

Address: 321 Cotton Ave., Macon

Hours: Only open once a month for “Cupcake Day.” Check their website for upcoming dates.

Wilson’s Bakery

Wilson’s Bakery started serving pastries and sweets in Warner Robins in the 1940’s, according to its website. Wilson’s is known for their Fingernut Cookie, which are similar to pecan sandies with their own special twist, and people can try a sample at the bakery, according to its website.

Address: 1719 Watson Blvd., Warner Robins

Hours: 6 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday-Friday, 6 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday

Smallcakes

While Smallcakes is a chain bakery, it is locally owned in Warner Robins. The bakery’s red velvet cupcakes are its most popular item sold.

Address: 206 Russell Parkway, Warner Robins

Hours: 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday-Thursday, 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Friday and Saturday

Pam’s Cakes and More

Pam’s Cakes and More creates highly decorative cakes and offers classes to teach people the art of decorating, according to its website.

Address: 100 North Houston Lake Blvd., Centerville

Hours: 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Thursday, 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Friday, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday

Simply Southern Sweets Bakery

Simply Southern Sweets Bakery has cakes, pies, cookies and delicious little treats.

Address: 1002 Ball Street, Perry

Hours: 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Tuesday-Friday, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday

Williamson’s Bakery

Williamson’s Bakery in Dublin offers a variety of sweet treats for every occasion, according to its website. Perry Williamson, owner of Williamson’s Bakery, said their donuts are their most popular item because they make them from scratch every day.

Address: 1634 Veterans Blvd., Dublin

Hours: 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday-Friday, 6 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday

SweeTreats

Although SweeTreats started with pound cake, it is now well-known for its ice cream, according to its website. The store offers ice cream as well as pound cakes and cookie cakes. Their most popular homemade ice cream sandwich is the chocolate chip ice cream sandwich.

Address: 104 West Hancock Street, Milledgeville

Hours: 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday-Wednesday, 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Thursday-Saturday