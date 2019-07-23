Dublin florist puts a smile on veterans’ faces with ‘Be Happy Bouquets’

Dublin florist talks about delivering to hospitalized veterans Classic Florist and Home Decor in Dublin, Ga., is participating in Teleflora's annual Make Someone Smile Week, in which bouquets of daisies are delivered to nursing home residents and hospitalized veterans. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Classic Florist and Home Decor in Dublin, Ga., is participating in Teleflora's annual Make Someone Smile Week, in which bouquets of daisies are delivered to nursing home residents and hospitalized veterans.

Some might not believe it, but even tough old war veterans enjoy getting bouquets of flowers.

Randy Stone, a floral designer at Classic Florist and Home Decor in Dublin, has for several years delivered flowers to patients at the Carl Vinson VA Medical Center in town.

It’s part of an annual event called Make Someone Smile Week organized by Teleflora, a wire service company that brokers deliveries for local florists.

Stone said each year they take the Be Happy Bouquets, which are white and yellow daises in a smiley face mug, to area nursing homes and to the veterans hospital.

Those making the deliveries don’t just drop off the flowers, but spend time talking to the recipients. Stone said veterans enjoy getting the flowers and a visit.

“They are just as receptive as anybody else,” he said. “We actually spend a lot of time with them.”

The flowers are donated by the shop’s vendors, J D Royer Wholesale in Perry and Hornbuckle Wholesale in Macon. Teleflora provides the mugs, and Classic Florist and Home Decor provides the labor, which includes arranging the flowers and delivery.

Stone said they deliver to a different ward each year at the VA hospital, and will take about 100 bouquets there Wednesday morning.

Marlee Riner, a floral designer at the shop, delivered some of the bouquets to a nursing home last year.

“It’s just very rewarding because some of them don’t ever get anything and they don’t have any visitors come see them,” she said as she made one of the arrangements Monday. “They always smile when you give it to them.”

Approximately 30,000 bouquets nationwide will be delivered this week as a part of the event, according to a Teleflora release. Recipients may also include patients in hospitals and Meals on Wheels recipients.