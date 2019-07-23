Macon is one of the most segregated cities in America, report says. Here’s why

What you need to know about the 2020 Census The next U.S. census is on April 1, 2020. This year's census is particularly controversial because of one question: 'are you a U.S. citizen?' Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK The next U.S. census is on April 1, 2020. This year's census is particularly controversial because of one question: 'are you a U.S. citizen?'

Macon has been named one of the most segregated cities in America, according a 24/7 Wall St. list.

The list is a made up of 25 cities across the country, and Macon came in at No. 11.

The cities were selected based off of the black population, the percentage of blacks living in black neighborhoods, the black poverty rate, the white poverty rate and education.

The greater the share of black metro residents living in the area’s racially homogenous neighborhoods, the greater the degree of segregation, according to the article.

In Macon, nearly 45% of the population is black, more than 40% of the black population lives in majority-black neighborhoods, 33% of blacks live in poverty and less than 12% of whites live in poverty.

As far as education, the ratio of white students to black students in Bibb County public schools dropped by more than 40% over the last 20 years.

Less than 10% of adults in majority-black neighborhoods in Macon have a bachelor’s degree. More than 31% of adults in majority-white neighborhoods have degrees, according to 24/7 Wall St.

Majority-black neighborhoods were classified by the percentage of a metropolitan area’s black residents who live in majority-black census tracts, based on statistical subdivisions with an average of about 4,000 people.

Pine Bluff, Alabama, took the No. 1 spot as the most segregated city in America.

24/7 Wall St. is an online news organization that covers financial, business, opinion and cultural news.