Woman accused in Macon credit union robbery spree, and other crime news from the week

Here is a roundup of crime news from the past week:

Deputies nab suspect after latest credit union robbery

A Macon woman is accused in three drive-thru robberies of Macon credit unions.

Sade Troi Washington, 23, was arrested Tuesday shortly after the latest robbery at Mid-South Federal Credit Union on Hartley Bridge Road, according to a Bibb County Sheriff’s Office release.

A masked driver pulled into the drive thru and handed the teller a note demanding money. The driver left with an undisclosed amount of cash, but moments later deputies spotted a vehicle fitting the description of the robber’s car. Washington was taken into custody without incident, the release stated, and cash was recovered.

She is suspected in similar robberies on April 6 at Robins Federal Credit Union on Hartley Bridge Road, and on May 16 at the same Mid-South Credit Union branch. In all three the vehicle was described as a black car with tinted windows, possibly a Nissan Altima.

Washington is charged with three counts of robbery by intimidation and is still in jail on $82,700 bond.

Two charged after shot fired during fight at car dealer

Two employees of Five Star Chevrolet in Warner Robins went to jail Wednesday after they got into a fight and one allegedly fired a gun.

The two are financial managers at the dealership and had gotten into an argument the previous day, according to a Warner Robins Police Department release.

While meeting with the corporate manager, the two began arguing and that turned into a fight, the release stated. One suspect struck the other in the eye, causing a cut, and the other suspect pulled a .22 caliber Derringer pistol and fired a shot that did not hit anyone, the release stated.

“All of this happened while the corporate manager was in between the two employees trying to break up the fight,” the release stated.

Brandon Holmes, 37, of Unadilla, was charged with aggravated assault, reckless conduct, discharge of a firearm and affray. Henry Paul Temples, 29, of Milledgeville, was charged with battery and affray.

Bonaire teens injured in road shooting

Two Bonaire teens were injured in a roadway shooting in Macon early Saturday.

Gracelyn Marie Moxley and Spencer Mackinon Redrick, both 18, were traveling on Williamson Road at Rice Mill Road at approximately 2:30 a.m. when a silver car pulled beside them and someone began shooting, according to a Bibb County Sheriff’s Office release.

Moxley was struck in the hand and Redrick was struck in the arm. They were treated at the Medical Center, Navicent Health, and were in stable condition.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the sheriff’s office at 478-751-7500, or Macon Regional Crimestoppers at 1-877-68CRIME.

Suspect in phony iPhone robbery surrenders

A man suspected of shooting at someone after selling a fake iPhone has surrendered.

Alexander Chambliss, 18, turned himself in Tuesday to face charges in the June 10 incident, according to a Bibb County Sheriff’s Office release. He allegedly offered an iPhone X for sale on Facebook Marketplace, but after the buyer handed over the money, the buyer saw that it was an older LG phone.

Chambliss ran and when the victim began to chase Chambliss started shooting at him, a release stated.

He is charged with armed robbery and aggravated assault in that incident. He is also charged with robbery by snatch and aggravated assault in connection with an earlier incident in which he snatched the money of a victim attempting to buy an iPhone and fled.

As of Sunday he was still in jail and no bond had been set.

Family Dollar on Emery Highway robbed

A suspect is being sought in the armed robbery of a Family Dollar in Macon on July 14.

The robbery happened at about 10:25 p.m. at the store at 160 Emery Highway, according to a Bibb County Sheriff’s Office release.

A man with a white t-shirt covering his face entered the store brandishing a handgun and demanded money from the clerk. He fled with an undisclosed amount of cash.

Anyone with information is asked to call the sheriff’s office at 478-751-7500 or Macon Regional Crimestoppers at 1-877-68CRIME.

Bibb deputies chase down serial burglary suspect

Bibb deputies caught a man in the act of breaking into the Dollar General on 5544 Thomaston Road, and he is suspected in six other similar robberies, according to a sheriff’s office release.

At about 3 a.m. Tuesday, deputies were checking the area when they saw a man walk up to the front door of the store and bust the glass out.

Deputies confronted the suspect as he tried to leave the building. He ran but the deputies chased him down and he fought with deputies before he was taken into custody, the release stated.

The suspect, Taucedi Edward Perin, 35, has been linked to seven burglaries involving Family Dollar and Dollar General Stores, the release stated. He is charged with seven counts of commercial burglary, possession of a tool for the commission of a crime and obstruction of a peace officer.