What makes Macon a great place to live? Tell us your thoughts here.

Here are three of Macon’s most beautiful parks
A 2019 Niche poll of the best places to live in Georgia doesn’t include Macon, but many of us who live here or go to college here disagree.
If you live here, we want to know what you really like about this place that’s smack dab in the middle of Georgia.
Take our online poll or reach out via email to Kenneth Lemoine at klemoine@macon.com.
And if you leave contact information, we might reach out and ask you more question for our story about Macon. (If you’re a Macon hater, don’t bother taking the poll, we’re only looking for those who enjoy living here.)
