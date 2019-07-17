NFL linebacker, Wilkinson County grad Dupree ‘happy’ to give back close to home

NFL linebacker visits Middle Georgia children’s hospital Bud Dupree, NFL's Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker, talks about why he visited the Beverly Knight Olson Children’s Hospital at Navicent Health on Tuesday, July 16. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Bud Dupree, NFL's Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker, talks about why he visited the Beverly Knight Olson Children’s Hospital at Navicent Health on Tuesday, July 16.

Bud Dupree, NFL’s Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker, walked through the halls of the Beverly Knight Olson Children’s Hospital at Navicent Health Tuesday to visit children in the hospital and their families.

“This is the most important part,” Dupree, a graduate of Wilkinson County High School, said. “I’ve always been a giving back person. I always wanted to help the community out.”

Dupree visited the hospital to wrap up his First 48 charity weekend that started with a ‘Riding for a Cause’ event in Central City Park. He also gifted the hospital with $10,000 and visited children in their hospital rooms to give them signed merchandise.

Dupree said the program started in his hometown in Wilkinson County, and he wants to continue to expand the program every year to impact more people’s lives.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Telegraph content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

“I’m just happy to be here,” he said. “I’m just happy to keep it going to touch as many people as I can.”