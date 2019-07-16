‘It’s just peaches.’ Enjoy homemade Middle Georgia ice cream at these 3 peach farms

Which peach ice cream is from a Middle Georgia farm or is store bought? We bought ice cream from Lane Southern Orchards, Pearson Farm and Dickey Farms and put it beside a store bought peach ice cream to see if The Telegraph reporters could tell the difference. Here are the results. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK We bought ice cream from Lane Southern Orchards, Pearson Farm and Dickey Farms and put it beside a store bought peach ice cream to see if The Telegraph reporters could tell the difference. Here are the results.

Middle Georgia has it’s own way to coll off in the summer heat, and it just so happens to be delicious.

Three pearch farms in the area take some of their harvest and turn it into a classic dessert — peach ice cream.

Pearson Farm, Lane Southern Orchards and Dickey Farms all offer soft serve peach ice cream. Here is what each farm says about their specialty dessert.

Pearson Farm

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Telegraph content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

Pearson Farm has been growing peaches since 1885, and Jim Barton, the mail order and retail manager, said the farm has been producing peach ice cream for more than 25 years.

“I think the reason it is the way it is is the care that we put into it back here,” he said. “Fifty feet from where it’s sold is where we’re literally pureeing the peaches in small batches. They’re some of the best peaches that we have.”

Pearson Farm also offers a peach lemonade to help you cool off in the summer heat.

Pearson Farm is located at 5575 Zenith Mill Road in Fort Valley, Georgia, and its store is open Monday through Saturday from 9 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.

JENNA EASON/THE TELEGRAPH Macon, GA, 07/10/2019: Pearson Farm sells peach ice cream along with other products with peaches, strawberries, pecans and more. Jenna Eason jeason@macon.com

Lane Southern Orchards

Lane Southern Orchards has been growing peachers since 1908 and decided to open a fruit stand in the 1990’s when visitors wanted to buy peaches straight from the farm, said Wendy Barton, marketing director.

Barton said the idea for peach ice cream came about to save extra peaches that would have gone bad and been thrown away.

Once Caroline Lane came up with the recipe and had 14 ice cream churns going in the kitchen, she decided to start selling it, Baron said.

“We have about 400,000 visitors a year, and a lot of times they say they’re coming back or either coming by because they heard that we had the best ice cream,” she said.

Lane Southern Orchards is located at 50 Lane Road in Fort Valley Georgia, and its store is open from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. daily.

JENNA EASON/THE TELEGRAPH Macon, GA, 07/10/2019: Lane Southern Orchards sells peach ice cream along with other products with peaches, strawberries, pecans and more. Jenna Eason jeason@macon.com

Dickey Farms

Dickey Farms also started making peach ice cream in the 1990’s as agritourism became more popular.

“When we decided we wanted to go into the soft serve ice cream business, we tested several different recipes,” said Cynde Dickey, CFO of Dickey Farms.

Cynde Dickey said they also make strawberry and butter pecan ice cream. People like to mix and match the flavors.

Lee Dickey, co-owner of Dickey Farms, said they have two people cutting peaches all day for the ice cream.

“We’ve been making ice cream here a long time, and I’d probably say what makes our ice cream special, it’s just very simple. There’s no additives, no flavoring. It’s just peaches,” he said.

Dickey Farms is located at 3440 Musella Road in Musella, Georgia, and its store is open from 8 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. daily.

All of these peach farms sell peaches and other peach products at their stores.