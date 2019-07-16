Local
This fun STEM activity let summer campers celebrate Apollo 11 in Warner Robins
Here’s how this local museum celebrated 50th Anniversary of lunar mission
Children enrolled in summer camps at the Museum of Aviation in Warner Robins got to launch rockets Tuesday morning.
More than 85 stomp rockets were launched by campers in unison at 9:32 a.m. to celebrate the 50th Anniversary of the Apollo 11 moon launch.
“Such an exciting way to create a fun STEM activity,” said Melissa Spalding, education director at the Museum.
GPB Education was also on hand for a ‘rocket launch live exploration’ streaming program and filmed the launch.
Anyone interested in viewing the program and launch can watch a recorded version at www.gpb.org/rocket.
Comments