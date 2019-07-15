GBI investigating Cochran public works employee

How to contact local law enforcement Here are non-emergency phone numbers for local law enforcement in Macon-Bibb and Houston counties. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Here are non-emergency phone numbers for local law enforcement in Macon-Bibb and Houston counties.

The GBI is investigating a Cochran public works employee, but officials aren’t saying what it’s about.

A release issued Monday said only that the investigation is ongoing and no arrest has been made.

In an email responding to questions, Chief Chris Coley said he requested the GBI to investigate because that is standard when a city employee is involved. He said the investigation began early last week. He also said the employee is still on the job.

“We are unable to discuss the allegations because the investigation is active, and we do not want to compromise the investigative process,” he said in the email. “The investigation is progressing well, but we do not have a specific timeline for completion.”

Lindsey Wilkes, special agent in charge of the GBI region office in Eastman, declined comment.

Mayor Billy Yeomans said he was in Florida on vacation last week when the investigation began. He met with the GBI on Monday but said he wasn’t given any details about the investigation. He said he was told only that the results will be turned over to the district attorney for a determination on whether any charges will be filed.

“Hopefully, it’s going to be nothing,” he said.