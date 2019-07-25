If you like deedle-deedle-deedles you’ll love this Macon event. Beer fans, will, too

Johnny Roquemore and the Apostles of Bluegrass will appear Saturday at The Library Ballroom during the 567 Center’s Beer & Bluegrass. The Apostles are Dave Ross, bass, Roquemore on guitar and vocals, and John Nipper, banjo, mandolin and harmonica. Special to The Telegraph

There’ll be a lot of “deedle-deedle-deedle” — but not too much — and a “yabba-dabba-doo” or two for sure.

Johnny Roquemore and the Apostles of Bluegrass plan to provide a tasteful number of “deedless,” referring to a possible description of a common bluegrass sound, and plenty more music and fun when they play the 567 Center for Renewal’s fifth annual Beer & Bluegrass event in the Library Ballroom at 652 Mulberry St. at 7 p.m. Saturday.

In true unique Roquemore fashion, the veteran of 60 years playing music said the warning against too many deedle-deedle-deedles came from a comment he overheard at a bluegrass festival.

“This couple walked by and the woman said, ‘If I hear one more deedle-deedle-deedle I think I’ll go crazy,” Roquemore said. “So I guess that can be a problem. We’re a sold, driving bluegrass outfit but we do a lot of other things as well and try to make it all fun and hopefully keep the deedle-deedle-deedle manageable.”

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Telegraph content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

Aside from performing new and classic bluegrass, the Apostles adapt popular tunes of all styles and include a smattering of their own originals — often humorous.

And then there’s what may be the best cover-version of “The Flintstones” cartoon theme song anyone’s done anywhere.

Along with Apostle cohorts Dave Ross, bass; and John Nipper, banjo, mandolin and harmonica; vocalist-guitarist Roquemore said the group will be joined Saturday by Jessica Whaley on fiddle and R&B artist Barry “Mobile Slim” Darnell.

And then there’s the beer.

Melissa Macker, the 567 Center’s executive director, said the $30-advance/$35-at-the-door entry fee provides all the Apostles’ liveliness plus six tickets for half-pours of craft beer and a souvenir pint glass plus food catered by Famous Mike’s, a downtown eatery. Beer is mostly from Jailhouse Brewing as selected by the Growler Spot and there will also be non-alcoholic cider.

“There’s a good selection of beers people like,” Macker said. “As for Johnny Roquemore and the Apostles of Bluegrass, they’re always a favorite and a lot of fun with a lot of good music, but a lot of it is sort of off the wall. It makes for a great evening and it’s important for us that people have a good time at our biggest fundraiser of the year.”

The 567 Center’s stated mission is to bring creative life to downtown Macon through exhibits, art classes, creative events and small business development.

All proceeds go to that end, and there is also a raffle connected to the event with tickets available now online through the 567 Center, at the Center, or at Beer & Bluegrass.

“The grand prize is a week at a beach house on St. George Island and the other main prize is $100 in craft beer,” Macker said.

Though the 567’s mission has remained the same, Macker said how it’s accomplished has evolved.

“We started as a music venue nine years ago and had the idea of putting art on the wall as an afterthought,” she said. “Now we’re a gallery offering art and lessons in support of art and artists downtown. We’ve gone from offering one art class a month to seven a week. It’s our patrons and supporters that help all this happen.”

Contact Michael W. Pannell at mwpannell@gmail.com.

Beer & Bluegrass

Where: The Library Ballroom, 652 Mulberry St.

When: 7-9:30 p.m. July 20

Cost: $30 advanced, $35 at the door

Information: www.facebook.com/the567, www.the567center.org