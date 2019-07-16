These Macon leaders earned nods in military, business, legal fields

The Telegraph

Lt. Col. Jimmy Hicks, 50, enlisted in the Marine Corps to serve his country, pay for his education and gain some maturity because he said he was definitely impulsive when he graduated from Southwest High School in 1986.

“Anybody who knew me back then in high school would say, ‘Yea, that’s true,’” he said, laughing.

During the last two years of his 33 year career in the military, he assumed command of the Air Control Training Squadron at the Marine Corps Air Ground Combat Center in California in June 2017, which means he managed around 1,400 to 1,600 people for two years, he said.

Hicks has received multiple awards throughout his career including the Meritorious Service Medal with gold star, the Navy and Marine Corps Commendation Medal with three gold stars, and the Navy and Marine Corps Achievement Medal with gold star, according to the website of the United States Marine Corps.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Telegraph content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

He relinquished his command of the Air Control Training Squadron June 24 to Lt. Col. Matthew Hall, and he was selected to attend the United States Air Force Air War College to earn his second master’s degree, he said.

Although he said it is bittersweet to leave the Air Control Training Squadron, he said he is looking forward to starting his own training.

“Essentially I go from being in charge ensuring everyone’s getting trained properly to be the one receiving advanced training and another Master’s degree,” he said. “I’m looking forward to it to get started.”

Top 100 Healthcare Leader

Omer Awan, Navicent Health’s chief information and digital officer, was listed in the Top 100 Healthcare Leaders by the International Forum on Advancements in Healthcare, and he received his award in June at the group’s annual conference in Las Vegas, according to a news release.

“I believe that IT is the cornerstone for innovation in healthcare. A progressive IT catalyzes digital innovation which is a necessity and not an option in healthcare. I am honored for this recognition and grateful for the dedication and passion of my teammates and the difference we are making,” Awan said in the release.

State Bar of Georgia Leadership Posts

Two Macon attorneys were re-elected to serve on the Board of Governors of the 50,000-member State Bar of Georgia, according to a news release.

State Sen. John Kennedy of James-Bates-Brannan-Groover and Ivy Cadle of Baker, Donelson, Bearman, Caldwell & Berkowitz were selected, and Cadle was also elected to serve on the State Bar’s Executive Committee, according to the release.

If you would like to submit someone to be included in next week’s shout out, email reporter Jenna Eason at jeason@macon.com.