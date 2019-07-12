Blast off to these Middle Georgia events to celebrate the 50th anniversary of Apollo 11

Video: B-17 arrives in Warner Robins A B-17 arrived at the Museum of Aviation in Warner Robins Thursday. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK A B-17 arrived at the Museum of Aviation in Warner Robins Thursday.

With the 50th Anniversary of the famous Apollo 11 mission that placed man on the moon approaching, Middle Georgia is gearing up for extraterrestrial celebrations.

Here are three events planned in the area to commemorate this landmark achievement in American history.

Science Saturday: Back to the Moon

This upcoming installment of Science Saturday at Washington Memorial Library will honor the 50th anniversary of the moon landing.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Telegraph content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

Planetarium expert Philip Groce will lead a program about the moon landing including what was learned, the worth of such endeavor, the potential of going back, how the Earth relates to the Moon and more.

Address: 1180 Washington Avenue, Macon

Time and date: 3 p.m. to 4 p.m. on July 13

Cost: Free. No tickets or registration required.

American Experience: Chasing the Moon Preview Screening

The Museum of Aviation will partner with Georgia Public Broadcasting for a special screening of the PBS film, “American Experience: Chasing the Moon.”

The documentary film immerses viewers into the space race and offers a look at never-before-seen material.

The film will be screened in the Scott Auditorium in the Eagle Building at the Aviation Museum. Guests are invited to view the extensive exhibits on display before and after the screening.

Address: 1942 Heritage Boulevard, Warner Robins

Time and date: 1 p.m. to 2 p.m. on July 16

Cost: Free

Apollo 11 Celebration at the Aviation Museum

Also taking place at the Museum of Aviation in Warner Robins is the Apollo 11 Moon Landing Celebration.

It will a morning full of celebration commemorating the 50th anniversary of the moon landing.

There will be activities and exhibits to celebrate the space achievement. The event is sponsored by the Museum of Aviation Foundation National STEM Academy’s NASA Educator Resource Center with support from NASA.

The event will take place at the Museum’s Nugteren Hangar and Grounds (weather permitting), and it is open to the public without reservation.

Address: 1942 Heritage Boulevard, Warner Robins

Time and date: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on July 20

Cost: Free