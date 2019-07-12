Local
Blast off to these Middle Georgia events to celebrate the 50th anniversary of Apollo 11
With the 50th Anniversary of the famous Apollo 11 mission that placed man on the moon approaching, Middle Georgia is gearing up for extraterrestrial celebrations.
Here are three events planned in the area to commemorate this landmark achievement in American history.
Science Saturday: Back to the Moon
This upcoming installment of Science Saturday at Washington Memorial Library will honor the 50th anniversary of the moon landing.
Planetarium expert Philip Groce will lead a program about the moon landing including what was learned, the worth of such endeavor, the potential of going back, how the Earth relates to the Moon and more.
Address: 1180 Washington Avenue, Macon
Time and date: 3 p.m. to 4 p.m. on July 13
Cost: Free. No tickets or registration required.
American Experience: Chasing the Moon Preview Screening
The Museum of Aviation will partner with Georgia Public Broadcasting for a special screening of the PBS film, “American Experience: Chasing the Moon.”
The documentary film immerses viewers into the space race and offers a look at never-before-seen material.
The film will be screened in the Scott Auditorium in the Eagle Building at the Aviation Museum. Guests are invited to view the extensive exhibits on display before and after the screening.
Address: 1942 Heritage Boulevard, Warner Robins
Time and date: 1 p.m. to 2 p.m. on July 16
Cost: Free
Apollo 11 Celebration at the Aviation Museum
Also taking place at the Museum of Aviation in Warner Robins is the Apollo 11 Moon Landing Celebration.
It will a morning full of celebration commemorating the 50th anniversary of the moon landing.
There will be activities and exhibits to celebrate the space achievement. The event is sponsored by the Museum of Aviation Foundation National STEM Academy’s NASA Educator Resource Center with support from NASA.
The event will take place at the Museum’s Nugteren Hangar and Grounds (weather permitting), and it is open to the public without reservation.
Address: 1942 Heritage Boulevard, Warner Robins
Time and date: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on July 20
Cost: Free
