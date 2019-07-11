Want more places to walk in Middle Georgia? Here are 12 ideas.

Here are three of Macon’s most beautiful parks Macon has a ton of parks and green spaces. Here is drone footage of three of the most beautiful parks in Macon. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Macon has a ton of parks and green spaces. Here is drone footage of three of the most beautiful parks in Macon.

Nature is an ideal place to de-stress and get away from the constant notifications that come with owning a cellphone.

Fortunately, Middle Georgia is blessed with beautiful forests that provide places to walk and exercise throughout the year.

“There are moments when all anxiety and stated toil are becalmed in the infinite leisure and repose of nature,” said Henry David Thoreau.

So, let’s take Thoreau’s advice and go for a walk on these Middle Georgia trails.

Macon

The Pig Trail

The Pig Trail is an eight-mile loop by the Georgia Industrial Children’s Home. Dogs are allowed as long as they are leashed, according to the Ocmulgee Mountain Bike Association. There is parking at the head of the trail.

The ascent is more than 475 feet, according to the Mountain Bike Project.

Address: 4730 North Mumford Road

North Macon Park

If you’re looking for a shorter trail, North Macon Park has a one-mile trail with around a 70 foot climb, according to Strava. People can park their cars inside the park.

Address: 815 North Macon Park Drive

Amerson River Park

Amerson River Park has more than four miles of trails, and 3.5 miles are paved. The Ocmulgee River runs along some of the trails, and there are several benches to sit on and rest your legs for a while.

There is plenty of parking inside the park, and the park is handicap accessible. Pets are allowed, but they must remain on a leash and be cleaned up after according to the Amerson River Park website.

Address: 2551 North Pierce Drive

Ocmulgee Heritage Trail

Starting at the Ocmulgee Mounds National Historical Park, the Ocmulgee Heritage Trail goes up to Amerson River Park. Although the full trail isn’t complete, there are plenty of miles of trails to walk.

The trail is handicap accessible depending on where you decide to start on the trail. Pets are allowed on the trail as long as they are leashed, and NewTown Macon has a map of the trail and all of the places to park and access the trail.

Arrowhead Park

Arrowhead Park at Lake Tobesofkee has around seven miles of trails that are open for walking and biking. Pets are allowed in the park as long as they are leashed. However, pets are not allowed on the beaches, according to the park’s website.

Address: 2800 Arrowhead Drive

Bond Swamp National Wildlife Refuge

The Bond Swamp National Wildlife Refuge has three different trails, including Brown’s Mount, for people to explore and observe the wildlife, according to the U.S. Fish & Wildlife Service website.

Pets must be on a leash at all times, and although Brown’s Mount is open all year round, the other trails can be closed for short periods during hunting season, according to the refuge website.

L.H. Thomson Trail

The L.H. Thomson Trail is a mountain bike trail behind L.H. Thomson, an aerospace company that also manufactures bike components. Although it is a mountain bike trail, hikers have also been seen on the more than four mile long route.

Pets are allowed on a leash, and the Mountain Bike Projects’ website says to park in the back of the company parking lot by the fence.

Address: 7800 NE. Industrial Blvd.

Milledgeville

Bartram Forest

Bartram Forest offers three looping trails for walking or biking. The Bartram Forest Wildlife Management Area consists of 1,343 acres, according to the website of the Milledgeville-Baldwin County Convention & Visitors Bureau.

The forest is handicap accessible. Pets are allowed, and parking is free on-site, according to the Bartram Forest website.

Address: 2892 U.S. Highway 441 S.

Selma Erwin Nature Preserve

The Selma Erwin Nature Preserve is a more than six mile trail with a 1,000 foot climb. There are creeks, hills and a few steep climbs on this hiking trail, according to the Milledgeville-Baldwin County Convention & Visitors Bureau’s website. There is parking.

Address: 2460 Vinson Highway

Oconee River Greenway

The Oconee River Greenway has different trails along the Oconee River that people can explore, according to their website. The main trail is a little more than a mile long, and there is plenty of parking at the park.

The greenway has a dog park for your furry friends, according to the website.

Address: 420 E. Greene St.

Other places to walk

Piedmont National Wildlife Refuge (Gray)

The Piedmont National Wildlife Refuge has five miles of walking trails, according to the refuge’s website.

Pets must be on a leash at all times. There is parking at the visitor center, according to the refuge’s website.

Address: 718 Juliette Road

Dauset Trails Nature Center

The Dauset Trails Nature Center has more than 20 miles of biking and hiking trails, according to their website. They also have a trail on which you learn how to identify 31 different trees.

Pets are allowed on a leash only on the hiking and biking trails. There is free parking on-site.

Address: 360 Mount Vernon Church Road