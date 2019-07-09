Local

A Milledgeville woman ordered a Moana-themed birthday cake. She got marijuana instead.

How the brain responds to marijuana

Learn about the brain reward system and the biochemical processes that occur during marijuana use. By
Up Next
Learn about the brain reward system and the biochemical processes that occur during marijuana use. By

She asked for Moana.

But that’s not what a Milledgeville woman received when she picked up her daughter’s birthday cake from a local store.

Kensli Davis said her mom ordered a cake decorated with an image of the Disney character because Moana is her favorite. The bakery, however, apparently heard “marijuana.”

Davis celebrated her 25th birthday with a cake adorned with sugary pot leaves and a “My Little Pony” horse in hues of green.

Davis shared her cake on Facebook.

The post has more than 10,000 shares and 200 comments from people laughing at the mix-up.

Profile Image of Britneé Davis
Britneé Davis

Britneé Davis is McClatchy’s South Region Digital Producer. The south region includes the Sun Herald, the Telegraph, and the Ledger-Enquirer.

  Comments  