‘It was a special moment.’ This Mercer graduate won a national award in singing

Joel Terning stood on stage with two other singers waiting to hear the results of his category for the National Student Auditions of the National Association of Teachers of Singing.

He said when the second place winner’s name was called and it wasn’t his name, he looked down and saw his teacher and his mom, who played piano for him in the competition.

“I was just kind of in awe that I was placing first amongst so many talented singers,” Terning said. “It was a special moment.”

Terning, a recent Mercer University graduate, won first place in the Upper Level College/Independent Studio Men’s category at the National Student Auditions of the National Association of Teachers of Singing, according to a news release.

Terning said he never planned to be a singer until going to the Georgia All-State Chorus in high school.

He said once he came to Mercer, he competed in this competition every year. He said the first two years didn’t go well, but he won first place at the state level his junior year.

“It’s kind of fun to look back, and I can sort of see my progress just by looking at this competition,” he said. “It kind of feels like a culmination of four years of study at Mercer.”

He said that he will be living in Atlanta for the next year and singing at the Cathedral of St. Philip with the Atlanta Opera Chorus before attending graduate school.

Terning said he has to give a big thanks to his voice teacher, Richard Kosowski, and all of the other faculty at Mercer who have supported him.

“All of the Mercer faculty there definitely were a huge part of my training and ... helped me prepare for this competition,” he said.

2019 Navicent Health Physician Award Winners

The Navicent Health Foundation’s Olin H. Weaver Society announced its 2019 Navicent Health Physician Awards, which recognize physicians’ contributions to healthcare, health education and health equity in Middle Georgia and south Georgia communities, according to a news release.

The awards were as follows:

Lifetime Achievement Award – Dr. Ellis Evans, General Surgeon

Distinguished Service Award – Dr. Richard Ackermann, Geriatrician

Educator of the Year Award – Dr. Monique Davis-Smith, Family Practitioner

Olin H. Weaver Philanthropy Award – Dr. Oscar Battles, Pathologist

Spirit of Health Equity Award – Dr. William Brooks, Family Practitioner

Dr. Martin Dalton Excellence in Science Award – Dr. Benjie Christie, General Surgeon / Critical and Trauma Care

“Our physicians are the backbone of care delivery at Navicent Health and we recognize their contributions of excellence, across a variety of categories, which have positively impacted the communities we serve,” said Tom Oliver, chief clinical officer for Navicent Health.

Jack Mangham Experiential Learning Award

Minfei Zhao, a Wesleyan class of 2019 student, won the the Jack Mangham Experiential Learning Award sponsored by the Georgia Association of Colleges and Employers, according to a news release.

The Jack Mangham Experiential Learning Award recognizes students that show characteristics of experiential learning such as excellent work habits, academic performance and good citizenship, according to the GACE website.