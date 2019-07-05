Local
Man charged with murder in Fourth of July stabbing in Fort Valley
What happens when you call 911? Use these tips for better emergency response
A teenager has been arrested following the stabbing death of a 26-year-old Fort Valley man on the Fourth of July.
Joshua Dennis, 18, will be charged with murder after Tervonio Coleman was found with stab wounds at a Hardemen Avenue home shortly before 10 p.m. on Thursday, according to the Fort Valley Police Department.
Coleman was pronounced dead after being taken to the hospital by Peach County EMS, the news release said.
Anyone with any information on the case is asked to contact Fort Valley police at 478-825-3383.
This is a developing story and will be updated as new information becomes available.
Comments