Eight programs received $1.5 million in grants from the Peyton Anderson Foundation
Middle Georgia’s aviation industry continues to grow, with the help of a $630,000 grant given to Central Georgia Technical College.
“(The Peyton Anderson Foundation) partnered with the Charles Jones Foundation to support a program to enable them to enlarge their aviation-related educational program. We have so much aviation industry in our area, and it’s growing and we need to equip a workforce,” said Karen Lambert, president of the Peyton Anderson Foundation.
The grant was the largest given out of a total of $1.5 million. Seven other local programs received grants, listed below.
- Depaul USA Inc.’s Daybreak project was given $500,000 for the construction of a health and housing building.
- First Choice Primary Care was given $150,000 to help with the renovation of a new office.
- Macon Arts Alliance was given $25,000 to support programs at the Mill Hill Community Center.
- Macon Regional Crimestoppers was given $100,000 to help remove criminals from the community and to clean up certain areas of the community.
- Mentors Project of Bibb County was given $15,000 to support their programs.
- Orange Duffel Bag Initiative was given $14,000 to help high school students who are homeless or in foster care.
- Macon AIM was given $25,000 to serve low-income families.
The Peyton Anderson Foundation’s staff and trustees look for programs that will be game-changers in the community.
“We always look for things that have the most impact. We also highly favor projects that are very collaborative,” Lambert said.
To apply for a Peyton Anderson Foundation grant, you can visit https://www.peytonanderson.org/grants/application/.
The deadline to apply is August 1. You would have to provide information about what you do, why it’s important, who you work with, some budget-related things and some letters of recommendation.
“Once those come in and we study them, vet them and visit with many of these people that have sent them in, our trustees will meet later in the fall and will make their decisions about what to fund and how to fund it,” Lambert said.
For more information about the Peyton Anderson Foundation, visit https://www.peytonanderson.org/.
