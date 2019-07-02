Images from the flood of 1994 that ravaged Middle Georgia

Ken Purdy of the Macon County Rescue Squad floats down Highway 90 in downtown Montezuma while touring the town.
Beau Cabell
Jackie Kiff, owner of a local Ford dealership in Montezuma, waiting for a boat ride on Wednesday, July 6, 1994. Kiff was out trying to rescue his pickup truck from floodwaters
Danny Gilleland
Houston Lake Dam failed during Tropical Storm Alberto in 1994, flooding trailers and Georgia Highway 127. Houston County later took over the privately held dam.
Submitted photo
A broken dam at a Macon County lake flooded Beaver Creek, which then flooded downtown Montezuma in July 1994.
Danny Gilleland
FEMA inspector Dan Mercer, left, writes a damage report for the Spurce Street home of Tony Castro in Warner Robins after the flood of 1994
Danny Gilleland
Residents tour a flooded subdivision on a golf course at Statham’s Landing in Houston County.
Danny Gilleland
Downtown Montezuma was flooded after Beaver Creek crested 7 feet over the city’s levee. Montezuma resident Frank Matthews during the flood of 1994.
Danny Gilleland
Workers use a backhoe to shovel out mud and debris from one of six basins at the Macon water treatment plant on Monday, July 11, 1994.
Danny Gilleland
More than 150 inmates from Dodge and Telfair counties stacked sandbags across Martin Luther King Jr Drive in Macon during the flood of 1994 caused by a stalled Tropical Storm Alberto.
James Borchuck
Members of the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers inspect the Ocmulgee River at the Otis Redding Memorial Bridge in Macon on Wednesday, July 6, 1994
James Borchuch
Monroe County residents rush to watch the steel suspension bridge seconds after it was washed away by the raging Towalgia River at High Falls State Park in high Falls, Georgia, during the flood of 1994.
James Borchuck
A Monroe County resident inspects damage to Smith Road, north of Forsyth, on July 5, 1994, after a flood caused by Alberto.
James Borchuck
Bryan Vance, right, douses his brother-in-law, John Lane, with water from his swimming pool during an outdoor shower at Vance’s Macon home during the flood of 1994.
Beau Cabell
A truck turns around on Smith Road near Forsyth after heavy flooding washed away both lanes on July 5, 1994.
James Borchuch
Billy Ray Daniels uses a broom for an oar as he paddles past flooded homes on Delano Drive in Macon in July 1994.
James Borchuck
Members of the 1208th Quartermaster Company, a unit of the Alabama National Guard, operated a water purification system at the boat launching facility at Lake Tobesofkee in Macon in July 1994.
Beau Cabell
Dr. Tom Price sifts through remains of his household items in Macon after a 14-foot wall of water submerged his house below Tobesofkee Dam during flooding in 1994.
Jim Marshall, a friend of Dick and Elise Creswell, stands atop what remains of the Creswell home overlooking the Ocmulgee River near Pope’s Ferry after flood of 1994.
Maryann Bales
Residents in Macon watch the overflow from Lake Wildwood rush over the spillway on Greentree Parkway on July 5, 1994.
Robert Seay
The Ocmulgee River flooded both lanes of Interstate 75 in Macon, stranding motorists and truck drivers.
Maryann Bates
As flooding reached its height, roads across Middle Georgia began closing, causing traffic delays like this one on Interstate 16 west in Macon on July 6, 1994.
Robert Seay
Two unidentified men try to wade to a stalled tractor-trailer on Interstate 75 in hopes of towing it from its watery parking space.
Maryann Bates
Georgia Highway 247, connecting Macon and Warner Robins, during 1994 flood
Danny Gilleland
A resident of White Road in Houston County inspects a car that was washed off the road by flodowaters in 1994. The female occupant of the car was rescued earlier in the day.
Danny Gilleland
An aerial view of flood of 1994 in Middle Georgia
Danny Gilleland
Motorists push their stalled truck through Olympia Drive, flooded due to heavy rainfall after flood of 1994.
Danny Gilleland
Tracy Connell of Potterville takes pictures of damage to the bridge over Potterville Pond in July 1994.
Mike Haskey
Bibb County sheriff’s deputies watched waters rise at Old Columbus Road in July 1994.
Danny Gilleland
Residents of River North subdivision throw debris back into the Ocmulgee River after the floodwater subsided on July 8, 1994.
Maryann Bates
Members of a search crew make their way through a pond near Americus in hopes of recovering body of person who was swept off the bridge by heavy floodwaters in July 1994.
Mike Haskey
Denice McLarnon waded through waste-deep water at Wellston Ridge Apartments during the flood of 1994 to retrieve her dog, Cotton.
Danny Gilleland
Photo of Highway 96 during the 1994 Macon Flood.
John Trussell
Members of the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers inspect the Ocmulgee River at the Otis Redding Memorial Bridge on July 6, 1994.
James Borchuck
Workers and inmates from the Bibb County Law Enforcement Center place sandbags on the Lake Tobesofkee dam’s floodgates on July 5, 1994.
Danny Gilleland
Members of the Macon Motor Boat Club Disiater Unit cruise down Riverside Drive to evacuate a stranded motorist on July 6, 1994.
Maryann Bates
Workers and inmates from the Bibb County Law Enforcement Center place sandbags on the Lake Tobesofkee dam’s floodgates on July 5, 1994.
Danny Gilleland
Margie Mullis, left, helps Patricia Reid move furniture from her home on South Plantation Parkway in Macon during the Flood of 1994.
Robert Seay
A 350-foot section of the levee east of Central City Park in Macon washed out July 6, 1994, pouring water into the park and nearby industrial areas.
Maryann Bates
Two sisters who wished to remain unidentified inspect damage to houses on Delano Drive in Macon on July, 7, 1994, after floodwaters began to recede.
James Borchuck
A collapsed bridge on Highway 247, the main route between Macon and Warner Robins.
Maryann Bates
Aerial view of flooding along I-16 near downtown Macon during Flood of 1994.
Danny Gilleland
Rose Robinson, left, has a cooler filled with water July 7, 1994, at a water distribution center set up at an abandoned shopping center in Macon.
Danny Gilleland
