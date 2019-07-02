One person dead after head-on crash involving fire truck in Jones County

What happens when you call 911? Use these tips for better emergency response Do you know what to do if you accidentally dial 911? Do you know what information is crucial in an emergency? Here's what you need to know to get the police, fire or ambulance service you need fast. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Do you know what to do if you accidentally dial 911? Do you know what information is crucial in an emergency? Here's what you need to know to get the police, fire or ambulance service you need fast.

One person is dead after a head-on crash between a work utility pickup truck and a fire truck Tuesday in Jones County, a coroner says.

The victim’s identity was being withheld pending notification of family, said Jones County Chief Deputy Coroner Stacy Gardner.

The driver of the pickup was traveling down Ga. 49 when he crossed the center line and struck a Jones County fire and rescue truck head-on, Gardner said. The pickup left the roadway, went down an embankment and caught fire, she said.

The driver of the pickup was pronounced dead on scene, Gardner said.

The driver of the fire truck was taken to the Medical Center, Navicent Health, with non-life-threatening injuries, Gardner said. He was listed in stable condition.

The fire truck was responding to a call when the crash happened about 9:50 a.m. on Ga. 49 near Oak Valley Drive, Gardner said.