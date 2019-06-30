Man says female guest stole his Cadillac; and other crime news

If you witness a crime, here’s what to do Witnessing a crime and reporting it can be just as frightening as being the victim of a crime. Here’s what you should do if you witness illegal activity. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Witnessing a crime and reporting it can be just as frightening as being the victim of a crime. Here’s what you should do if you witness illegal activity.

Here is a roundup of crime news for the week:

Deputies find stolen car going the wrong way

A woman was arrested Thursday for allegedly stealing a man’s Cadillac after she stayed overnight at his house.

Shakerria Nechole Jones, 24, of Macon, was arrested after she was spotted driving the stolen car the wrong way on Vineville Avenue, according to a Bibb County Sheriff’s Office release.

Carlo Kendrick, 42, of Macon told deputies that Jones had stayed at his Gardner Street house overnight and the next morning she was gone along with his Cadillac Brougham.

As deputies were talking to him, a call came over that a Cadillac was traveling the wrong way on Vineville. Deputies pulled the vehicle over on Forsyth Road near Ace Hardware. Jones was driving and was arrested, the release stated. A stolen gun was also found in the vehicle. She was charged with theft by taking motor vehicle and theft by receiving stolen property.

Man shot at Macon apartment complex

Bibb County deputies are investigating a shooting at an apartment complex Thursday.

At about noon deputies were called to The Summit Apartments on Edna Place, and found a man in an upstairs apartment shot in the right leg, according to a release. Investigators were told that Terrence Torman, 26, of Ashville, North Carolina, was sitting on the steps to the apartment when an unknown male approached and shot him.

Torman was taken to the Medical Center, Navicent Health, where he was listed in stable condition.

Anyone with information is asked to call the sheriff’s office at 478-751-7500, or Macon Regional Crimestoppers at 1-877-68CRIME.

Woman charged with breaking into church

A woman was caught in the act of burglarizing a Macon church on June 23, according to a Bibb County Sheriff’s Office report.

At about 8 a.m. last Sunday members of Ross Temple Baptist Church on 1401 Berkner Avenue noticed a door open and called deputies. When deputies arrived they found a woman trying to climb out of a window. Quida Nicole Childress, 37, of Forsyth, was charged with burglary and criminal trespass, according to a release.

She allegedly damaged furniture in the fellowship hall. She was jailed with a $11,200 bond.