7 things to know about traveling to or from Georgia ahead of Fourth of July

More of us than usual are planning to be on the road and in the air this Fourth of July, according to an American Automobile Association travel forecast.

Here are seven things to know about how busy things will be as you plan your holiday travel and what you’re likely to pay for gas, flights and rental cars:

About 48.9 million Americans will be traveling during the holiday period and about 1.5 million are from Georgia.

About 1.3 million Georgians will travel by car, a 5.3% increase over last year. The national increase is 4.3%.

104,845 Georgians will travel by air, a 5.3% increase over last year. The national increase is also 5.3%.

78,350 Georgians will travel by train, bus or cruise ship, a 0.6% increase. The national increase is also 0.6%.

The worst day to travel through the Atlanta-metro area is Friday, July 5. The worst time is 5-7 p.m. Drivers could face delays by 2.5 times a normal commute.

Georgia’s average gas price on June 28 was $2.524. Macon-Bibb’s price, $2.462, was lower than the average. Nationally, gas prices are 21 cents less this Independence Day.

Airfare and car rental rates are higher, 10% and 5% respectively.

For more information, visit https://calstate.aaa.com/