Suspect shot in attempted robbery in downtown Macon, sheriff’s office says

If you witness a crime, here’s what to do Witnessing a crime and reporting it can be just as frightening as being the victim of a crime. Here’s what you should do if you witness illegal activity. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Witnessing a crime and reporting it can be just as frightening as being the victim of a crime. Here’s what you should do if you witness illegal activity.

A suspect was shot in an attempted robbery in downtown Macon early Sunday, according to a Bibb County Sheriff’s Office report.

The incident happened at about 3:49 a.m. on Cherry Street, according to a release. Brett Bledsoe, 30, was walking home from work when he stopped in front of The Rookery restaurant, which was closed, while texting on his cellphone.

Two males approached him from behind and one threw him to the ground, then both began to attack him, the release stated. Bledsoe pulled a handgun and fired multiple times, and the suspects ran. One suspect was struck by a bullet and fell.

The suspect that was shot was identified at Phileman Kamal Freeman, 22, of Macon. He was taken to the Medical Center, Navicent Health and is in stable condition. Bledsoe had minor injuries and was treated at the scene.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Telegraph content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

Investigators are trying to identify the second suspect involved. Anyone with information is asked to call the sheriff’s office at 478-751-7500 or Macon Regional Crimestoppers at 1-877-68CRIME.