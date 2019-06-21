Want to try graffiti? This colorful Macon event offers art and spray paint

Special to The Telegraph

A Macon artists collaborative wants you to enjoy intense excitement and happiness Saturday.





At least the name of the Ocmulgee Artist Guild’s free Second Street exhibition lends itself to that idea. The show is called the Euphoria Street Art Exhibition and it’s one of several components the guild has cobbled together for the day.

Euphoria is the new spring/summer counterpoint to the group’s annual fall/Halloween show called Dysphoria.

Guild President Colin Penndorf said the name came from an unlikely source.

“Yeah, so I was chatting with my dad about the guild doing a spring show since we’ve successfully done several $3 art shows and our annual Dysphoria show has gone on for a number of years,” he said. “But I told him we hadn’t found a name. Right away he shouted out, ‘Euphoria!’ And I was like, ‘Yes, Euphoria! That’s obviously it!’ ”

Where the Dysphoria show is dark, ominous, a bit manic and a little creepy, all in the spirit Halloween, Penndorf said Euphoria is light and airy, tie-dyed and colorful.

“There will be a really wide variety of works and styles and methods in play for Euphoria, but the idea is that colorful, heightened atmosphere, almost trippy sense of spring’s freshness and newness,” he said. “There’s also the street art idea from the bright colors and wild designs of graffiti artists. This is the first Euphoria so we’re trying a lot of things and we’ll see what sticks.”

The guild has converted the empty 391 Second St. building for the show. The first floor is in traditional gallery style and the second a more free-flowing space that includes artwork and space to create art.

That includes good ventilation because those who drop in are invited to grab spray-paint and do their thing on a large, as yet blank graffiti wall.

Penndorf said available art will range from prints to street-style to fine art and that there will be installations, projections and live music. He said the show is for all ages and there will be lite refreshments by Piedmont Kitchen & Brewery and an over-21-only space for cocktails for a donation.

But for the guild and those coming, festivities begin before the 6 p.m. exhibition starts. From 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., guild artists will do free face painting for kids at 2nd Street’s Open Air Market. From 3-10 p.m., the guild is partnering with downtown bars, shops and a tattoo parlor for what they’re calling A Bar Crawl to Euphoria. Euphoria wristbands are free throughout the day at 391 2nd St. and entitle wearers to discounted drinks and other fare, including a few drinks created especially for Euphoria.

“A lot of work went into it, even transforming the empty space,” Penndorf said. “That’s kind of what we do. We like the idea someone might get a vision for what the buildings could be. Plus, when we saw all the great things happening downtown Saturday we wanted to help create a fuller day so people could stay, shop, have a good time and enjoy themselves before they enjoy the art. We’re excited to help promote other things going on like the Downtown Macon Pride event from 3 to 5 p.m. at Third Street Park. It’s going to be a really great day. A euphoric day.”

Euphoria Street Art Exhibition

Where: 391 2nd St.

When: 6 p.m. to midnight June 22

Cost: Free

Information: www.facebook.com/ocmulgeeartistguild