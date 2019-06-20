Celebrate music for free at this ‘Macon Downtown Boogie’

Here are a few of the ideas that received Downtown Challenge Grants Tonja Khabir and Billie Cook discuss the projects they will complete after receiving Community Foundation of Central Georgia Downtown Challenge Grants. 26 projects were announced at a ceremony Tuesday night at the Georgia Sports Hall of Fame. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Tonja Khabir and Billie Cook discuss the projects they will complete after receiving Community Foundation of Central Georgia Downtown Challenge Grants. 26 projects were announced at a ceremony Tuesday night at the Georgia Sports Hall of Fame.

Folks in Macon can strut and sway with others from around the globe Friday.

Macon Downtown Boogie is part of Make Music Day, a celebration of music held on the same day in more than 800 cities in 120 countries.

“It’s a global festival of music where anybody can participate, be it you’re an amateur or professional, young or old. You can sing any genre. You can do it in your front yard, on your porch, downtown in the park, on the city street,” said Gloria Stanley, whose group Make Music Day Macon, is behind the local event.

The local initiative started in 2017 at SparkMacon, a creative facility where artists can hone their craft, and it was picked up by the Macon Arts Alliance and Visit Macon last year.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Telegraph content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

After putting on a similar Macon boogie event in 2018, Stanley received a $2,000 Downtown Community Challenge grant from the Community Foundation of Central Georgia to help fund the 2019 event.

“I knew that I had a mission to connect the world, but I never knew how that would happen. Because sometimes we say, ‘Lil ol’ me? How can I do something so dynamic?’ ” Stanley said.





Participants can look forward to a variety of music and performances, including a DJ, pop-up performances and a Macon Mayhem inflatable mascot. There will also be free kazoos and drumsticks to let folks take part in the music fun.

Macon’s event will be from 2-7 p.m. Friday at Third Street Park and Cherry Street.





Stanley said Make Music Dau is doing something new in 2019: Every location in the world will be streaming live, including Macon.





In case of rain, the downtown boogie will be held at Ampersand Guild, 382 Cherry St.

“It’s a day of having fun. It’s a day of inclusion, not exclusion,” Stanley said. “It’s a day when nobody will be discriminated (against). ... If there’s time in the schedule to get you on the stage to sing, then the stage is available for you.”

Make Music Day began in 1982 in France as the Fête de la Musique.

For more information or to perform, email makemusicdaymacon@gmail.com or visit www.makemusicday.org/macon/.