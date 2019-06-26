Yoga and a whiskey shot? This new Macon nightclub has free pop-up fitness classes

This new Macon nightclub had their first fitness pop-up class Wesley Nobles, owner of Late Nite, talks about how the club has started having pop ups on Thursday nights, and they hosted their first fitness pop up with cardio kickboxing and yoga. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Wesley Nobles, owner of Late Nite, talks about how the club has started having pop ups on Thursday nights, and they hosted their first fitness pop up with cardio kickboxing and yoga.

Yoga, kickboxing, and a shot of Fireball in the club? It’s happening in downtown Macon.

Late Night, a new nightclub at 420 Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard, wants to give Maconites a non-traditional gym experience.

The club launched pop-up fitness classes last week. The goal is to provide an alternative form of exercise and introduce people to the club that opened in late 2018, said owner Wes Nobles.

“I just think there is nowhere really downtown that you can get something like that,” Nobles said. “We are looking for other avenues to just bring people into the club and check the place out on a non-traditional dance night.”

The pop-ups are free but participants are encouraged to donate to the instructors. The classes last about an hour. During the class, Late Nite also plans to run different drink specials.

“We would most likely do two classes — either two yoga classes or a high-intensity fitness class with a yoga cool down,” Nobles said. “I know people tend to love to have a beer or a shot or a glass of wine after a hard workout.”

For the first pop-up, Late Nite featured a kickboxing class and a restorative yoga session. The current plan is to have the events every third Thursday of the month, but Nobles said he’ll consider turning the workouts into a weekly event if there’s enough interest.

They also plan to take full advantage of their sound system which allows for more bass than the ones at a local gym might have.

“The vibe is more of, ‘Hey we’re in a night club and we’re working out.’ ... I think these things are starting to become trendy,” he said. “I’m just trying to bring that vibe to Macon”

Nobles said the workouts are a judgment-free area.

“We have a very good working air conditioner. So it stays cool,” he said. “There are no floor mirrors in our bar... you can really only see the person in front of you.”

Kristi Butler, one of the participants in the class, says that this was her first time inside Late Nite. The Macon woman said she wants the workouts to become a regular thing.

“I think it added a new side to it. It made it a lot more fun more involved,” she said. “The atmosphere is really nice...hopefully, they will have these more often here.”

Nobles hopes people will check out the new club whether they come to a fitness pop-up or just want to drink and dance. He said he steps in the DJ booth on Friday nights to spin hits from all decades.

A local guest DJ works on Saturdays.

Late Nite offers free entry to the military, downtown residents and those who bring in a receipt from downtown restaurant.