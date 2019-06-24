Q&A: How Habitat for Humanity is serving Macon and Middle Georgia

Lynmore Estates brightens the neighborhood with Meditation Garden Habitat for Humanity and Lowe's worked together with Lynmore Estates residents to create a Meditation Garden for the community. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Habitat for Humanity and Lowe's worked together with Lynmore Estates residents to create a Meditation Garden for the community.

Editor’s Note: This is an occasional series featuring conversations with leaders of area non-profit organizations that provide a variety of services and support to many in the community.

Macon Area Habitat for Humanity is a non-profit organization that provides housing for low-income families.





It is a part of a global organization “operated on Christian principles that seeks to put God’s love into action by building homes, communities and hope,” according to the website.

The Executive Director, Ivey Hall, has been working with the organization for three years.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Telegraph content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

The Telegraph spoke with her about the organization’s service.

Q: Would you describe what your organization does to help the community?

A: We provide an opportunity for home ownership for families that often don’t have that opportunity. We work with families that are in the 25-60% of area median income that are low-income families and are all first time home-buyers, and we give them an opportunity to not only have a home but also have a safe, stable environment for their families for the future.

Q: How long has the organization been serving the community and how many people work and volunteer there?

A: We have been working in the Middle Georgia Area since 1986. We’ve served 119 families through the Home Ownership program, and we have served over 2,000 families through our Neighborhood Revitalization program. We have 10 full-time employees, and that’s with our Habitat offices, our construction program and our Re-Store. We have about 1,000 volunteers every year that work with us.





Q: What is the newest or most unique program or service that you provide?

A: I think one of the exciting things that we offer is our Neighborhood Revitalization program. While we work directly with first time home-buyers, we really are looking at the entire neighborhood and looking at not just bringing a new construction or helping with blight removal but looking at programs that make the whole neighborhood strong. What are programs that we can offer to use in the neighborhood, and how can we empower the residents of a neighborhood to really advocate and make their neighborhood a really strong place to live.





Q: Do you have an annual event or special community activity that our readers should know about?

A: We have two that we have done. The first one is Light More Homes. Light More Homes has been around for over a decade. We work with Chick-fil-A on Tom Hill Sr Boulevard and decorate Chick-fil-A, cover it with over 60,000 lights. All of the lights are programmed to music, and all of the funds that are raised through sponsorships or donations as people go through Chick-fil-A all go back to our Home Ownership program and any other programs that we offer in the community. That one’s been going on for over a decade. This year, we just had our second Making Dreams Come Through concert, and we partnered with The Big House to host the concert. The proceeds from the concert were split between Habitat and The Big House.

For more information about Habitat for Humanity, visit maconhabitat.org or contact them at 478-745-0630. To get in touch with the Re-Store, call 478-752-5859.