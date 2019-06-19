Local
Fired transgender Byron fire chief demands her job back
Fired transgender fire chief Rachel Mosby is demanding that she be reinstated with back pay and benefits in a letter dated Wednesday to the Byron mayor and city council.
The city fired Mosby on June 4 citing lacking job performance, but her attorney charged that the action was discriminatory based on her gender identity. Mosby was assigned male at birth and has transitioned and identifies as a female, her attorney said.
The letter, which was provided to The Telegraph by Mosby’s attorney, asks that the city reinstate Mosby within two days of receipt of the letter.
The letter also serves as a notice of claim of a possible lawsuit if Mosby’s demands are not met.
