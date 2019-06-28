9 places you can de-stress in Macon, from spas to yoga to nature

Here are three of Macon’s most beautiful parks Macon has a ton of parks and green spaces. Here is drone footage of three of the most beautiful parks in Macon. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Macon has a ton of parks and green spaces. Here is drone footage of three of the most beautiful parks in Macon.

Summertime can be more busy than expected at times. Clubs, camps and work can feel as heavy as the heat of the sun, but Macon has plenty of ways to relax.

Whether you prefer to spend a day at the spa or could do for a day in nature, here are a few places in Macon that can help you de-stress.

Massage

Sometimes you just need to sit down and relax, and a spa is the perfect place to do that. Here are three spas in Macon that offer everything from Swedish massages and facials to pedicures. The spas were chosen based on their Yelp and Google ratings.

Azul Salon and Spa is located on 3955 Arkwright Road and offers a variety of relaxing services.

Azul offers massages and facials as well as hair and nail services. Facial prices start at $45 for a 30 minute facial, and massage prices start at $65 for a 60 minute Swedish massage, according to their website.

Treat your feet at Tom Hill Nail & Spa, a nail salon that offers hot stone massages. The spa is located at 3780 Northside Drive and is open seven days a week, according to their website.

Indigo Salon and Spa offers massage therapy as well as hair services and is located at 1305 Linden Ave. Massages start at $40, according to their Facebook page.

Stretch

Yoga might be a tough workout, but it can also be very relaxing and therapeutic. These three yoga studios have enough options that you can find the perfect balance of a workout and relaxation.

Sparks Yoga offers floor and aerial yoga classes, and they have a 30 days of unlimited yoga special for $40, according to their website.

The Sparks Yoga studio is located at 1044 Washington Avenue, and they have a resident massage therapist as well, according to their website.

Southern Soul Yoga offers a variety of relaxing yoga classes including a gentle flow, a slow stretch and a restorative class, according to their website.

Pricing starts at $15 for a single class, and they offer a student and military discounts. They also have multiple different packages depending on how much yoga you need.

Cor Studio, at 4524 Forsyth Road, offers a variety of classes in addition to yoga. Those classes include pilates and dance, according to their website.

Listen

Let nature do its work by enjoying some of Macon’s most beautiful parks and green spaces. Here are three parks to get you started.

Tattnall Square Park, located on College Street, allows people to enjoy a variety of plants in the middle of Macon. It has a beautiful fountain and plenty of seating to relax. There are also plenty of trees if you have a hammock, or you can take a blanket and lay under the trees.

Amerson River Park is considerably larger than Tattnall Square Park and is perfect if you want to go off road. The park is filled with trails that run along the river and through the trees. It has picnic tables and plenty of places to sit and enjoy nature.

Coleman Hill Park probably has the best view of Downtown Macon, and you can act like a kid again by going down the infamous slide on a piece of cardboard.

Although it’s hot in Macon this time of year, there are still plenty of ways to relax in and out of the sun.