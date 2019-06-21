Macon Coliseum is getting $5 million facelift. The next project is cool for the summer.

Take an inside look to new upgrades at this local arena. More are on the way. David Aiello, general manager for the Macon Coliseum and Macon City Auditorium discusses the completed and future upgrades to the Coliseum from money obtained in a 2018 special-purpose local-option sales tax. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK David Aiello, general manager for the Macon Coliseum and Macon City Auditorium discusses the completed and future upgrades to the Coliseum from money obtained in a 2018 special-purpose local-option sales tax.

The Macon Coliseum, one of the area’s most popular entertainment venues, needs an overhaul of its heating and air conditioning system and it needs it soon.





David Aiello, general manager for the Macon Centreplex, said without an upgrade the 52-year-old system could malfunction at anytime.

“It’s currently functioning now, but the sooner we can start the project, the sooner we can start to realize savings,” he said. “(It’s) hard to predict (when) the system will fail.”





The replacement of the HVAC systems is part of the $5 million renovation taking place at the Coliseum. So far, about $1 million has been spent of the 2018 special purpose local option sales tax money set aside for repairs and upgrades.

Macon-Bibb County Facilities Management Director Robert Ryals said the Coliseum improvements coincide with the Energy Service Co. study taking place in many of Macon’s facilities. The study is being done to help to find and implement energy savings opportunities.

Making sure those attending events at the Coliseum stay cool during Macon’s summer temperatures is one way Aiello hopes to attract more fans to sporting events and concerts while promoting Macon as a tourist destination.

“We want people to come to events, go out to restaurants, sleep in hotels, and have a good time in Macon, and come back and visit us, too,” Aiello said.

Improvements already made at the Coliseum include new arena lighting, a sound system, basketball floor and hoops, and improved in-arena Wi-Fi.

After the HVAC systems is upgraded, the next step will be to determine how much money is left for other upgrades.

“We’d like to continue to do some revenue-enhancing ideas to upgrade the concession stands, the equipment, the kitchen and continue on those items that really make customers feel comfortable and enhance their experience when they’re here,” Aiello said.