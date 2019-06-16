Macon man charged with vehicular homicide in fatal accident

What to do if you’ve been in a car accident Be prepared when you hit the road. Here are some quick tips on what to do if you are in a car accident. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Be prepared when you hit the road. Here are some quick tips on what to do if you are in a car accident.

A man has been arrested and charged in connection with a fatal accident in Macon on June 4.

Following an investigation by the Georgia State Patrol, Matthew Travis Hulette, 20, was arrested Friday and charged with first degree vehicular homicide, aggressive driving and other traffic offenses. He was released on a bond of $19,065.

He was the driver of a vehicle in a crash on Hartley Bridge Road in which a passenger, Dawson Swain, 17, of Macon, was killed, according to a state patrol report.

The report states that the accident happened at approximately 1:55 p.m. when Hulette lost control of a 2007 Toyota Camry on a curve while traveling east. Hulette said he swerved to the left to avoid a cat in the road, then swerved back right to avoid an oncoming car and ran into a ditch, according to the report.

A witness told the trooper that Hulette was seen speeding in the west-bound lane prior to the accident, the report states, and the witness reported having to run off the road to avoid Hulette.

Swain was taken to the Medical Center, Navicent Health and died the next day. According to his obituary, he had recently earned his high school diploma at Fort Stewart Challenge Academy.

“He spent his free time skateboarding, listening to music, and editing videos,” his obituary stated. “Dawson loved his brothers and sisters with all his heart.”

Staff writer Becky Purser contributed to this report.