Jones County toddler wounded in head while playing with stolen pistol dies

A toddler shot in the head earlier this week while playing with a stolen pistol in Jones County has died.

Two-year-old Kadir Renfroe was pronounced brain dead by a physician at 12:26 p.m. Friday at Medical Center Navicent Health, said Jones County Interim Coroner Matt Jarratt.

The boy was born Oct. 6, 2016, according to the medical staff at the hospital, Jarratt said.

An autopsy is expected Monday by a GBI medical examiner, Jarratt said.

The pistol was found by the toddler and a 5-year-old sibling in the living room where they started playing with it Wednesday afternoon, officials said.





“The weapon discharged while the children were playing with it, striking the 2-year-old in the head,” Sheriff Butch Reece said in a Facebook post Thursday.

The children’s uncle, 18-year-old Darius Johnson, who also lived at the residence where the incident occurred, was charged with reckless conduct Thursday, said Jones County sheriff’s Capt. Jimmy Black.

Johnson was also charged with theft because the pistol was stolen in a burglary about two months ago, Black said.

It was unclear Friday whether the child’s death may impact those charges.

“We haven’t concluded that yet. We’re still doing an investigation on it,” said Jones County sheriff’s Maj. Earl Humphries.

Reece urged gun owners to be responsible with weapons in the home.

“My heart aches … This was a tragic accident that should have never happened,” he said in the post.

Jarratt echoed, “It’s just such a tragedy for the community.”