‘It’s very rewarding.’ Bibb County Board of Education recognized for its efforts

The Georgia School Boards Association recognized both the Bibb County and the Houston County boards of education as 2019 Exemplary Boards, which is the highest level of recognition from the association to local school boards, according to a news release.

“It’s very rewarding. It’s something that we’ve been striving to get for the last couple of years, and we were able to accomplish it this year,” said Lester Miller, the Bibb board’s president.

The two school board is one of the 55 boards out of 180 in the state to receive the honor, and to be recognized as an Exemplary Board, a board has to demonstrate fiscal responsibility, ethics, strategic planning, a sufficient amount of board member training and other specifications, according to the release.

Miller said with the amount of training hours the board members have completed, the strategic plan they have implemented and the fact that they have decreased taxes for the past three years exemplifies their ability to lead the Bibb County school system.

“We’ve gone above and beyond the requirements necessary for a school board,” he said. “It takes a team effort from the bottom to the top, and I think this board has shown a willingness to listen to the teachers and staff and what their needs are as well as the stakeholders, and I’m just proud of this group of people for staying together and putting their focus on educating children and taking care of our staff and our stakeholders.”

Houston County schools Superintendent Mark Scott applauded the Houston County Board of Education members at a meeting June 11.

This is the fourth year the Houston County school board received this recognition. The board also receive a Quality School Board recognition in 2013 and a Distinguished School Board recognition in 2014, according to the release.

Athletic Trainer of the Year Award

Vonnie Hitchcock, who works with Houston Healthcare Hospital and is the outreach athletic trainer for Northside High School, received the The Newell 2018-2019 National Athletic Trainer of the Year Award, a national award that recognizes people who exemplify service and leadership in their local athletic community, according to a news release.

More than 300 people from the community shared their experiences with Hitchcock to the Newell Award National Committee in support of her nomination, according to the release.

“Most people say you aren’t what you do, but I do feel I am an athletic trainer. It is who I am, not just what I do for a job,” Hitchcock said in the release. “I feel athletic training is a calling and you have to have a passion for caring for others. It is very rewarding for me personally; I do feel I can make a difference.”