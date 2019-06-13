Two kids were playing with a gun. A 2-year-old was shot in head, Jones County sheriff says

A grandfather’s plea: Store your guns properly to prevent child shootings Most accidental child shootings could be prevented if gun owners properly secured their weapons with a gun lock, Louisville gun safety activist Luther Brown says. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Most accidental child shootings could be prevented if gun owners properly secured their weapons with a gun lock, Louisville gun safety activist Luther Brown says.

A 2-year-old is in critical condition after being shot in the head while playing with a pistol with another child.

“My heart aches this morning,” Jones County Sheriff Butch Reece posted on Facebook on Thursday. “We are currently investigating a tragic accident where a pistol was left in an area at a residence that was accessible to children.

“The pistol was found by the 5-year-old and the 2-year-old, who began playing with it. The weapon discharged while the children were playing with it, striking the two year old in the head,” Reece said.

Reece urged gun owners to be responsible with weapons in the home.

“This was a tragic accident that should have never happened” he said.

