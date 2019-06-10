Georgia Power wants you to be safe during Hurricane season. Here’s how.

‘Was rough’ as Michael breezes through Macon A weakening Hurricane Michael moved through Central Georgia near Macon early Thursday, October 11, 2018. Damon Taylor rode out the worst part of the storm in a downtown parking garage. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK A weakening Hurricane Michael moved through Central Georgia near Macon early Thursday, October 11, 2018. Damon Taylor rode out the worst part of the storm in a downtown parking garage.

Hurricane season has begun, and while Macon and middle Georgia are situated away from coastlines, the effects of hurricanes can still be felt in the area.

“Personal preparedness plays a key role in Georgia Power’s recovery efforts following severe weather,” Georgia Power spokeswoman Allison Gregoire said in an email.

That is why Georgia Power is providing its customers with tips to be ready for tropical weather. It advocates for hurricane readiness by reminding customers to be aware of their safety before, during, and after storms, in a press release,





According to a video on their website, one of the tips the company stresses is the preparation of an emergency kit. The kit should have supplies such as food, water, flashlights and first-aid kits.





Georgia Power also encourages customers to take advantage of free outage alerts and the new and enhanced Outage Map on their website.

Customers can also download the Georgia Power mobile app and follow Georgia Power on Twitter @GeorgiaPower for storm tips, outage updates, and customer service.

Georgia Power’s Storm Center closely monitors severe weather threats in the state and works throughout the year to ensure the company is always ready to quickly and safely respond, Gregoire said in her email to The Telegraph.

For instance, the company sent more than 5,000 people to work around the clock in adverse conditions to restore service to customers when Hurricane Michael entered Georgia as a Category 4 storm in October 2018.

“Responding personnel dedicated over 315,000 hours to the restoration, and service was safely restored to nearly all impacted customers four days after the storm. This includes some of the hardest hit areas in Southwest and Central Georgia including Macon, Americus, Bainbridge and Albany,” Gregoire said.