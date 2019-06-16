Recycling in Macon may seem difficult, but here are three simple steps to get started

Where do your recycled items go once they leave the curb? About 14,000 households participate in Macon-Bibb County's recycling program. Kevin Barkley, executive director of the Solid Waste Department, explains what happens to the items once they leave your curb in December 2017. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK About 14,000 households participate in Macon-Bibb County's recycling program. Kevin Barkley, executive director of the Solid Waste Department, explains what happens to the items once they leave your curb in December 2017.

Recycling in Macon might seem daunting, but it is actually easy and important.

Recycling produces multiple obvious benefits such as reducing the amount of waste sent to landfills and preventing pollution, but it also supports American manufacturing, creates jobs and conserves natural resources such as water and minerals, according to the Environmental Protection Agency.

Adding a recycling bin to your home and putting it on the street every two weeks to be picked up by Advanced Disposal Services can benefit everyone, and here’s how you can start.

Get a recycling can

To receive a recycling can, fill out a form at Macon-Bibb County’s recycling website, sw.maconbibb.us/request-service, or call Advanced Disposal at 478-405-5000. Advanced Disposal is backlogged in fulfilling requests, so it might take a few weeks to receive the can, according to Macon-Bibb County’s website.

What can be recycled?

Well, lots of stuff. According to Macon-Bibb’s website, recyclable materials include cardboard, paper, food boxes, beverage and food cans, plastic jars, milk and juice jugs and plastic bottles.

However, there are multiple items that cannot be recycled. Those items are plastic grocery bags, take-out containers, styrofoam, paper coffee cups, shredded paper, pizza boxes, glass, wet paper, milk and juice cartons, baby diapers, aerosol cans, ceramics, batteries, hypodermic needles, vehicle parts and scrap metal, paint, pesticides, automotive fluids, diesel fuel, gasoline, kerosene and car batteries.

Just to be safe, stick to the items that are on the recyclable list.

On the Macon-Bibb website, there is a graphic that has all of the items you can and cannot recycle. You can print that out and tape it to your bin as a constant reminder.

When does it get picked up?

Advanced Disposal picks up recycling every two weeks on the same day as trash pickups. You can look up what day that is on an interactive map at Macon-Bibb’s website.

To make sure your recycling can is in the correct spot, place the can two feet from the street with the handle facing your house, and place it at least three feet from other objects, such as a mailbox, according to the website.