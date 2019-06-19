New non-profit series explores how Wesley Glen Ministries helps Macon community

New Bibb County Schools program preps special needs students for workforce Special needs students in Bibb County schools now have the opportunity to learn work skills on the job at Middle Georgia State University as part of project SEARCH. A signing day for the program was hosted May 16. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Special needs students in Bibb County schools now have the opportunity to learn work skills on the job at Middle Georgia State University as part of project SEARCH. A signing day for the program was hosted May 16.

Editor’s Note: This is an occasional series featuring conversations with leaders of area non-profit organizations that provide a variety of services and support to many in the community.

Wesley Glen Ministries is a private, Macon-based non-profit organization that serves adults with developmental disabilities. Wesley provides resources for living, food, transportation, and support for those in need of such resources.

The organization is a member of the South Georgia Conference of the United Methodist Church and recently hired a new CEO, Tyler Plaxico.

Plaxico is an ordained elder in the South Georgia Conference and a former law student, he has served as a minister in various communities in the middle Georgia area for 14 years, according to a press release,

He grew up in Macon and previously worked with Wesley Glen on service projects as a boy scout. He also served as a member of the board of directors and executive committee at Wesley Glen.

The Telegraph talked with the new CEO about Wesley Glen and the work they do in the community.

Q: Would you describe what your organization does to help the community?

A: Wesley Glen serves adults with developmental disabilities with a residential and a day program. We have a Cornerstone Ministry Team that visits the Mulberry UMC Macon Outreach program (a volunteer church group) to help feed those who are hungry. We also do other service work, such as visits to Daybreak Center (which provides assistance to homeless people) where we bring people care packages and water.

Q: How long has the organization been serving the community and how many people work and volunteer there?

A: Wesley Glen was established in 1984. We currently have 74 employees, and we had 241 people volunteer with us in 2018.

Q: What is the newest or most unique program or service that you provide?

A: We provide programming that allows individuals to become more independent every day. Along with the ministry team, they participate in gardening, the Cornerstone Choir, using technology, daily exercise, and peer socialization. Additionally, we provide 24 hour care for our residents, and meet all staff and transportation needs.

Q: Do you have an annual event or special community activity that our readers should know about?

A: We have our golf tournament at Brickyard Golf Course planned for November 4. People can register for that on our website at wesleyglenministries.com. We also have our road race that takes place during the annual Cherry Blossom Festival. You can find more information about the race at CherryBlossomRoadRace.com.

For more information about Wesley Glen, visit wesleyglenministries.com or contact them at 478-471-3711.